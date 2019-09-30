Remember the Goa 'nude party'? it's a hoax, planned by dropout techie

By IANS

PANAJI: Police investigating the circulation of racy posters canvassing for a 'nude party' in a Goa beach village, on Monday said no such event was on the cards and that the scam was conceived by a techie dropout who was short of money.

According to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar Singh, the accused Armaan Mehta, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, had planned to swindle money from people wanting to attend the fictitious event by charging them a pre-event fee.

Mehta was arrested after a multi-state chase by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police, which had been tasked to investigate the origins of the nude party posters, which went viral on the social media last week.

"He downloaded a few pictures from the Internet and edited them using a mobile app. His plan was to create a sensation and cheat his prospective customers. When he started getting a huge number of calls from India and abroad including Dubai, he got panicky and switched off his phone," Singh said.

Singh said that Mehta was a Bachelor of Computer Applications dropout and was involved in the business of events and party organising in the national capital for some years.

"He was having a rough patch for the last six months and was not getting much work. He then decided to create a demand for his services by floating a poster claiming to organise nude pool parties in Goa where he had visited once with his friends in October 2018," Singh said.

Mehta has been booked under section 67 of the IT Act and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act.