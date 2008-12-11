The election results from the five states that went to the polls will redefine the political landscape and set the agenda for the larger political battle next year. The elections took place in a period when the country was wracked by communal and ethnic violence. The terrorist outrage in Mumbai added a further, unknown dimension to the scenario.

Another underlying feature was the stressful economic environment caused by inflation and the global economic meltdown.

The common man remained by and large confused due to lack of proper alternatives available in the larger political arena. While there is widespread public outrage with the political classes and a complete lack of faith in governance, the common man was asked to give a mandate on the same political classes. However, citizens’ participation in this minielection has shown the growing political maturity of the electorate.

This can be gauged from the fact that except for Delhi, which registered a voter turnout of 57 per cent, the other four states all recorded more than 60 per cent turnout. It also indicates the electorate’s growing interest in shaping the agenda for governance.

So far as the dynamics of state politics in India is concerned; it has acquired its own logic and many times defied the rhythm of national politics. At the same time, it has the ability to shape the broader contours of the national political scene. In this context, the results assume significance.

In the absence of a political wind blowing in favour of any outfit, the results are a fitting commentary on the system of governance, performance and deliverance.

The Congress, which has been able to retain Delhi for a record third time and snatch Rajasthan from the BJP, gets a breather from the encouraging results. They will help the party regain lost confidence and some credibility, the lack of which was especially evident after the Mumbai mayhem. The party fought the battle with the massive shadow of maximum tragedy in the Maximum City looming over it, which showed up huge gaps in its credibility and ability to govern. In the party’s entire history it has never looked so weak before any election as it did during this one.

The message of this mini-referendum is multi-fold. There is growing discontent among the electorate across region, age groups and political affiliations. The discontent is not limited to shortcomings in governance, but it is also a product of failure on the part of people to comprehend the present state of affairs as well as what kind of future awaits them, given the record of their rulers.

For the political outfits, the writing on the wall is obvious — improve governance. The mood of citizens reflected in the five states puts a significant question mark on L K Advani becoming the next prime minister.

The whole country is also expecting strong, decisive action against the sources and sponsors of terrorism.

And if at all the UPA government is not able to live up to the expectations of the people, where the mood of the nation on terrorism is “enough is enough”, the next general election will certainly throw up surprising results, leading to the rise of regional political parties in a more structured form.

For the moment at least the Congress has a lifeline. It has a morale booster and more time to prepare for the battle for the Lok Sabha early next year. However, it has to deliver.

There is no way of getting around that after Mumbai. It needs to revamp and shake up its organisation to live up to the task.

For the BJP, which harped on the terrorism issue, this is a depressing result. It has paid a price for the political brinkmanship of its leaders and their irrational behaviour during the Mumbai crisis, and their inability to capitalise on the price rise. In November 2003, the BJP won three out of four state elections, where all indicators were in its favour — a booming stock market, low inflation, fortuitous global conditions in the economy and the Congress in disarray.

Before this mini-referendum, all the crucial factors, like managing inflation, providing an environment of security, etc, were against the Congress.

The BJP clearly had an upper hand in the battle for hearts and minds, and votes. It still managed to blow it.

Terrorism as an issue did not work. Delhi and Rajasthan, which went to the polls after the Mumbai terror attack, offer the clearest proof.

The other factor is the Third Front, which continues to baffle. It has remained an on-again, off-again thing because of its peculiar inability to settle down to a stable position. Finally, the mixed results mean that who rules in Delhi next year will be decided by the ability of the political classes to read correctly the messages that have emerged from this mini-referendum.

The authors are with Bangalore based National Law School of India University and ISEC, respectively. (sujitpruseth@nls.ac.in, sachisatpathy@isec.ac.in)