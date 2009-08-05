In years past, United States attempts to prevent flu-related deaths have focused on limiting transmission of the virus through widespread vaccination programmes. There may be something that can be done to reduce hospitalisations and deaths associated with the virus, commonly known as swine flu.

Most of the serious consequences linked to the virus are the result of pneumonia — and an underused vaccine called Pneumovax can prevent, or at least limit, such complications in many patients. The vaccine stimulates the body’s ability to neutralise the bacteria responsible for many cases of pneumonia and thus has the potential to prevent an estimated one-third of swine-flu-linked pneumonia deaths.

“We would certainly like to see the vaccine used more extensively,” said William Shaffner, who chairs the department of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is president-elect of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

Shaffner was a member of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on vaccines that strongly affirmed current recommendations for who should receive the vaccine.

The normal target population for the pneumonia vaccine is a microcosm of those groups most likely to die or suffer serious complications from flu, so most experts say that eligible people should receive it independent of its ability to impact the current pandemic.

But those recommendations apparently have been largely unnoticed, Shaffner said.

“Unfortunately, I think too much emphasis has been placed on inappropriate administration of (the antiviral drug) Tamiflu, which has its own side-effects and, aside from that, may create resistance,” said Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. “Most of my pulmonary patients are already getting it (Pneumovax), but I am broadening my recommendation to other patients, since it is such a relatively harmless thing to do.”

Further, the vaccine provides protection against pneumonia for up to 10 years, meaning one vaccination provides at least some safeguard not just this year but for future flu seasons as well.

Some physicians are more sceptical about the pneumococcal vaccine’s potential to limit flu deaths.

“I think that the pneumococcal vaccine is a very important vaccine that should be taken by all for whom it is appropriate,” said Aaron Glatt, president and chief executive of New Island Hospital in Bethpage, New York, and a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “Whether it could play a role in preventing complications from swine flu ... I don’t think that is known.”

The problem is that there are many causes of pneumonia, an inflammation of the lungs that interferes with breathing and can be fatal. The influenza virus itself can cause pneumonia, as can many others. Or the lungs can be invaded by a bacterium such as Streptococcus pneumoniae or Staphylococcus aureus when the patient is weakened by a viral infection. Pneumovax protects only against 23 strains of S pneumoniae.

It is not yet clear what proportion of swine-flu-related pneumonia is caused by S pneumoniae and thus could be prevented or ameliorated by immunisation.

But preliminary results presented to the vaccine committee Matthew R Moore, a medical epidemiologist at CDC, indicated that about 40 per cent of swine-flu-related pneumonia had an unknown cause — and that about half of the remainder were caused by S pneumoniae. This suggests that at least a third of flu-related pneumonia deaths could be prevented by vaccination.

“It’s really a good idea to take it,” said Peter Gross, an infectious diseases expert at Hackensack University Medical Centre in New Jersey. “I don’t know why it is not pushed more.”

The committee has not recommended the vaccine for pregnant women, who are about six times as likely to die from complications of swine flu as the population at large.

“I am not aware of any data suggesting that .. pregnant women are at increased risk of pneumonia, whether during a pandemic or not,” Moore said. In fact, most of the pregnant women who have died from pandemic flu have suffered viral pneumonia, for which Pneumovax offers no protection.

The side effects “are mostly local, including swelling and tenderness,” Horovitz said. “Significant side effects are rare unless you are dealing with someone who has a problem with vaccines in general.”