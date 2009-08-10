The Budget Session of Parliament turned out to be a victory of sorts for Lok Sabha BJP deputy leader Sushma Swaraj, though one expected that the babalog of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi would steal the show, having been elected in large numbers. Despite best attempts of Sonia Gandhi, she could not ensure the presence of Congress MPs in the House in sizeable numbers. Whether it was the Right to Education Bill or the introduction of Judges Bill, which had to be deferred in the Rajya Sabha, or the Rubber (Amendment) Bill, where both the ministers concerned were abroad, the Congress seemed to be on the defensive.

In the competition between Sushma Swaraj and Sonia Gandhi, who sit face-to-face in the Lok Sabha, it was the former, who seemed to have won hands down. Sushma managed the Opposition single-handedly, always sharp and attentive to grab any opportunity given by Treasury benches. Sonia Gandhi, on the other hand, with her larger-than-life image, inspires awe among her own party MPs, with youngsters touching her feet, whenever she enters or leaves the Lok Sabha. Interestingly, while Sonia is in the House, one can witness Congress MPs trickle in, but no sooner does she steps out, their attendance thins out.

Sushma won kudos from her boss, Leader of Opposition L K Advani, for the impressive show, while Sonia Gandhi, being the undisputed leader of Congress herself, pulled up parliamentary affairs minister Pawan Bansal for the goof-ups.

Ministers worried

Two senior Union ministers are agitated with the media. As the Parliament Session concluded, Union finance minister Pranab Mukherjee was approached by a TV journalist, asking for a byte on the performance of Speaker Meira Kumar. Pranab lost his cool and blasted the scribe, asking him how could anyone comment on the conduct of the Speaker, and that, too, the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha.

Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is similarly miffed with the media for creating panic over swine flu scare. Azad is at pains to explain the measures taken by the health ministry to limit the damage.

Given India’s size and population, swine flu could have easily spread far and wide. Screening and contact tracking helped contain the damage. If a swine-flu positive person arrives by a flight, then passengers seated close to him are tracked and identified and wherever they are, government puts them under scanner, limiting the damage.

Besides, there are abundant stocks of medicines and the flu is wholly curable. But the electronic media has already pressed the panic button, creating a scare among the people. Both Azad and Pranab are avoiding the media, preferring to give bytes to official media.

Jairam’s magic

During the recent visit of US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Union environment and forests minister Jairam Ramesh emerged in flying colours, making it very clear to the US that India would never accept legally-binding commitments to cut down on emissions and at the same time he was the only leader to have highly impressed her.

Besides Jairam, Hillary also had one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and external affairs minister S M Krishna.

The meetings with PM and EAM were formal, but with Jairam, Hillary shared jokes and exchanged books. Jairam, who excels in the art of endearing himself — the reason why he has moved up the ladder so fast in the echelons of power — won the heart of the former US first lady by presenting her, her own autobiography, Living History, for her autograph. Hillary, was obviously touched.

Besides, Jairam gifted her two books on wildlife. Impressed by his gestures and talk, Hillary chatted with him for two hours and ten minutes, though the time fixed was for 50 minutes. No wonder, Jairam Ramesh did the tough talking, but without annoying her.