Like everyone else, Aung San Suu Kyi saw it coming. “I’m afraid the verdict will be painfully obvious,” the symbol of Burmese democracy said last month, during her trial. On Tuesday she was convicted of breaking the terms of her house arrest. As a result of these manifestly trumped-up charges, she will serve 18 months further detention, removing her from the political playing field during next year’s elections.

Just as predictable as the sentence were the subsequent calls from Western governments and activists for further sanctions. Yet, as Hillary Clinton acknowledged shortly after becoming secretary of state, sanctions against Burma have not worked. Indeed, many people are beginning to realise that, as the Burmese historian Thant Myint U puts it, “in some ways, sanctions lock in the status quo”.

Burma became a military dictatorship in 1962, and was kept isolated for many years by its xenophobic leader, General Ne Win. After pro-democracy protests in ’88 ended in the shooting of as many as 3,000 demonstrators, Western governments began to impose sanctions. Two years later, Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a landslide election victory that was annulled by Ne Win’s successors.

Suu Kyi, who has supported sanctions, has spent 14 of the past 20 years in jail or under house arrest. Meanwhile, sanctions have been extended, covering everything from the garment industry, where there have been heavy job losses, to timber and precious stones.

Yet, according to a local economic analyst and former supporter of sanctions whom I met when I was last in Rangoon a few months ago, these measures ‘never hurt the government’. The reason is that Burma enjoys lively trading relations with its neighbours. China is hungry for natural resources and for the strategic access Burma offers to the Indian Ocean. India is wary of allowing China a free rein, so it is joining in, partly in the hope that links with Burma can help develop its own restive and impoverished north-east.

Thailand relies on Burmese gas to generate electricity, while Singapore, South Korea and others are all keen to do business. On the UNSC, any resolution criticising Burma receives a double veto from Russia and China.

There is, of course, an element of self-interest to this. But many Asian politicians genuinely believe that Western policy is misguided. In their part of the world, economic development is the priority. Democracy comes second, if at all. So, while Burma is certainly the worst offender, other governments in south-east Asia also hold political prisoners, control the media and suppress dissent to various degrees. Yet most of these nations have still become better and freer places than they were a generation ago, as a result of trade, economic development and ties with the West. Burma, shut out of the international system, remains the same.

Mark Canning, until recently the British ambassador in Burma, told me earlier this year: “I think if we had done things differently in the mid-1990s, when there was an opening up, everything was booming and you couldn’t get a table for lunch, things might be very different.”

At that time, tourists were welcomed and Microsoft, Pepsi and others began to invest. Then they were driven out by Western democracy activists who put them on ‘dirty lists’. As a frustrated Thant Myint U asks, “If North Korea wanted to open up to foreign investment and tourism, would we say ‘No, not until you are a democracy’?”

Further attempts to attack the junta saw aid agencies being targeted: in 2005, the Global Fund, which fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in some of the world’s toughest places, was forced to withdraw under political pressure. Today, despite being one of the world’s poorest countries, Burma receives only $2.80 in foreign aid per person annually, compared with $54 for Sudan, where the president has been indicted for alleged war crimes, and $49 per capita for the nasty communist dictatorship next door in Laos.

The logic of the sanctions lobby is that if the junta is put under enough pressure, it will be forced to ‘restore’ democracy. Yet the truth is that Suu Kyi’s stolen election victory was a generation ago, and there has been no democratic government since 1962 (an eternity in a country where the average age is 28). The opposition is desperately weak and divided, mostly consisting of ethnic rebel armies operating under fragile ceasefires. The military has taken over all of the broken economy and national life.

The growing consensus is that even if Western governments condemn the regime for another 20 years, nothing will change. Only trade, economic growth, foreign aid, and the assistance of agencies such as the World Bank and the IMF can enable Burma to emulate the rest of Asia and begin to change for the better.

