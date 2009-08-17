Controversy of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah may come back to haunt the BJP, even as the party prepares for a Chintan Baithak (Brainstorming session) in Shimla August 19-21, following senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s Jinnah book-release, entitled “Jinnah — India, Partition, Independence”.

In the book to be released on Monday, Jaswant Singh is supposed to have eulogised Jinnah who, according to him, stood single-handedly against the might of the Congress party and against the British rule. While BJP leaders are keeping their fingers crossed, RSS is keeping mum, saying that they are yet to read the book. The response of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be keenly awaited. He will be addressing the media on August 28. Interestingly, the RSS has decided to come out of the shell, with the new RSS chief holding press conferences in major cities.

In 2005, Leader of Opposition L K Advani, who also doubled as BJP president, made a pilgrimage to Pakistan and paid homage at Jinnah’s tomb that triggered a political storm at home and in the Sangh Parivar. Advani wrote in the visitors’ book at Jinnah mausoleum in Pakistan in 2005, “There are many people, who leave an inerasable stamp on history. But there are a few who actually create history. Quaid-E-Azam Mohd Ali Jinnah was one such rare individual.” Finally, Advani had to step down as BJP president, though he was allowed to retain the post of Leader of Opposition.

Swine flu scare

Swine flu scare has gripped people to such an extent that scribes wanted BJP spokesman Prakash Javadekar quarantined, when he returned from Pune. Mumbai and Pune are among the worst-hit, but Javadekar cannot avoid these places, as Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely around October. The BJP leader is forced not only to visit Maharashtra but also to stay there for at least six days in a week. A key strategist, he, along with senior Maharashtra BJP leaders Gopinath Munde and Nitin Gadkari, is planning to bring out a chargesheet against the 10-year Congress-NCP rule in Maharashtra, in a determined bid to dislodge the Government.

In a clever move, the BJP decided not to reveal its cards till the Model of Code of Conduct comes into force, for fear of its ideas/agenda being hijacked by the Congress-NCP combine. The Code comes into force with the announcement of election schedule. Ahead of last Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2004, Shiv Sena supremo announced free power. For a whole week, senior Congress-NCP leaders, including the then State Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and his predecessor Vilasrao Deshmukh and Sharad Pawar, ridiculed the proposal. But later, sensing its wider appeal, the Cabinet adopted it and reaped rich electoral dividends. The BJP has decided to tread cautiously now.

At Home

IT was a At Home ceremony with a difference! President Pratibha Patil invited VIPs, including senior journalists, for the Independence Day celebrations but they were all categorised and made to sit in three different rooms. For mediapersons, there was yet another room, where they were supposed to mingle with one another. The opportunity of exchanging pleasantries with VVIPs was missed. The President, on her part, went to each of the rooms and met her guests.