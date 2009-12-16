The controversy surrounding Justice P D Dinakaran is turning into the subject matter of impeachment proceedings, the second of its kind — the first one being that of Justice V Ramaswamy, also of Tamil Nadu, in 1990s. The controversy is bound to undermine the confidence of the public in judiciary. The greatest asset — which is equally the greatest public obligation — of the judicial personnel is their demonstrable and apparent honesty that needs no proof. That is what makes them credible and their decisions acceptable. But it is this asset that has been risked and it is that obligation that has been sidestepped in the Dinakaran case by the collegium of judges, as articulated by the Chief Justice.

Shockingly, the standard that has been applied by the Chief Justice to Dinakaran is the criminal law principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt. It is only accused in criminal cases whose crime needs to be proved beyond doubt by the law for convicting them. For civil wrongs, it is preponderance of probabilities — reasonable probability — that is the standard to measure the acceptability of the conduct of the person. If the civil law principle is applied, Justice Dinakaran already stands exposed.

The Dinakaran case has raised some basic issues concerning land encroachment. The matter can be reduced to a complaint on this judge annexing huge extent of government poromboke lands. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India rightly got the District Collector, Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, send his report on the facts of land encroachment. The main allegation is that Justice Dinakaran owns 550 acres at Kaverirajapuram (Thiruvallur district), Anaipakkam, Mulvoy and Poovalai (Vellore district). The land holdings are in the name of the judge, his wife, daughters and two others. Also, the judge owns 440 acres of lands at Tirutani taluk (Thiruvallur district). Of these, only 310.33 acres are patta lands and 41.27 acres are government poromboke lands and 88.33 acres are government lands that can be allotted only to landless poor. This allegation has been confirmed by the report of the district collector.

Of course, it is not a crime to encroach a poromboke land. It is a civil law matter. What one means by encroaching poromboke land? When the British Raj introduced the ‘land settlement scheme’ in Madras Presidency encroachments were standard practice and there were clearly prescribed rules and regulations to deal with them. The veritable Board Standing Orders (BSO), which is now called the Revenue Standing Orders (RSO), dealt with this subject in detail. Anybody who uses land that belong to the government is an ‘encroacher’. The British annexed huge lands that were under traditional kingdoms and non-colonised land tracts. These were then brought into the land settlement scheme. This was done by what we call cadastral survey by the land survey department.

Settlement operations recognised the rights of individuals occupying lands. The regular occupiers were patta landowners. The remaining government lands were further classified into two types, poromboke lands and waste lands. Poromboke lands used or intended for public purposes are known as communal porombokes. Examples of such public lands are: lands used for grazing cattle, for cremation and burial, for roads, for irrigation and the like. If an individual occupies a piece of land declared as poromboke, the village officer serves him with a notice.

This notice is called the B-Memo. A critical aspect to be seen is whether this encroachment is objectionable. If the occupation does not come in conflict with the usage of the poromboke land by the general public, revenue is the only issue. Unobjectionable land can be and is ‘assigned’ to the encroacher. If, however, the encroachment is objectionable because the land is intended for use or used for public purpose, the occupier is evicted from the land by due process.

If Justice Dinakaran had occupied government poromboke land, the issue would be whether he was served with a B-Memo and the prescribed charges. If that had been done, the issue would be whether it was done properly and whether the land was unobjectionable. If that is not the case, the judge is in the company of 3,869 persons in Thiruvallur district occupying various classes of government lands, both poromboke and waste land. One might ask why single out this judge alone? The answer is that other encroachers are not seeking to be judges. They seek justice and do not dispense justice. It is improper for a judge to behave like an ordinary land grabber. It also improper for him to interfere, as has been alleged, in the facts being reported to the collegium. On this test, the judge is clearly on a weak wicket.

But there is another aspect to the issue. It is said that a group of senior advocates of the Madras High Court initiated complaints and stalled the appointment of Justice Kannadhasan to the State Consumer Forum. It is the same group of advocates who are opposing the elevation of Justice Dinakaran to the Supreme Court. In Dinakaran’s case, the collegium asked for the response of Justice Dinakaran on the complaint against him. He denied that he occupied poromboke land. But, in Justice Kannadasan’s case the collegium gave him no opportunity to defend himself and without being given any chance, he was denied the elevation.

There are reports that in a case pending in the Madras High Court, those claiming the lands encroached by Dinakaran are represented by an advocate who is leading the charge against Dinakaran. If this trend were not noticed then initiatives like the groups of advocates leading the move against Dinakaran could turn into blackmailing practices. Public scrutiny of the accusers is also imperative, as there ought to be a public scrutiny of the accusations.

(The author is a former IAS officer)