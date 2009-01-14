Viraat is in shallow waters

As per the intelligence reports of US and European intelligence agencies, India’s lone carrier INS Viraat could be attacked by a hijacked helicopter or an aircraft. It should not come as a surprise that the lone aircraft carrier Viraat undergoing repairs at Kochi shipyard is a target of terrorists.

Way back in 1971, a US leased Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi was sent to track and destroy the carrier Vikrant. At that time it was deployed in the Bay of Bengal in the war for the liberation of Bangladesh.

The carrier was tracked for months all through its passage from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal by Ghazi whose mission it was to sink the carrier.

The well-documented naval records and analysis indicate that it was some very clever planning, deceptive measures and intelligent use of disinformation about the movement of INS Vikrant that brought the submarine to the entrance of Vizag. Ghazi waited at the doorstep of Vizag believing that Vikrant would enter the port for replenishing its stock, at which time it could be attacked. While there are still some doubts as to how Ghazi met its end, it is certain that she was sunk at the mouth of this important harbour in the process of trying to mine the approaches to the harbour. At the time of her sinking, Vikrant was busy planning attacks on the marine and shore targets at Khulna, Cox’s Bazaar and Chittagong. The successful operation by the aircraft carrier witnessed the use of both the Alize and Sea Hawk aircraft from its deck. The carrier fleet also successfully blockaded the coasts of the then East Pakistan and prevented both ingress and egress of men and material thus accelerating the process of surrender of the forces led by General Niazi on December 16, 1971. This paved the way for creation of “Sonar Bangla”.

Readers would also recall the stance of the US Seventh Fleet which was posturing in the Bay of Bengal, threatening to intervene on behalf of Pakistan. It has been speculated that the then Soviet nuclear submarines in the Indian Ocean were allowed to surface to let American satellites and policy makers know that they were ready to challenge the Seventh Fleet to honour the defence treaty that was signed between India and the Soviet Union.

Vikrant was ultimately decommissioned in the Nineties and there are attempts to maintain it as a floating museum.

Viraat, originally HMS Hermes that had seen action in the Falklands war was bought as a second-hand ship to fill the gap in the early Nineties as Vikrant had outlived its utility. While the naval planners always tried hard to have two operational aircraft carriers, this has just not happened due to many constraints.

Our own air defence ship (ADS) is also being built by the same shipyard where Viraat, which is under threat, is undergoing repairs and refit. While Viraat came equipped to operate the STOVL (Short Take Off and Vertical Landing) Sea Harrier aircraft, Vikrant underwent many refits and modernisation to be able to operate such sophisticated aircraft on board. The ADS is being planned to operate both the Sea Harrier as well as the MIG 29 aircraft that was to operate from the Russian carrier Gorshkov (to be renamed INS Vikramaditya). Unfortunately, the process of repair and refit of this ship has run into rough weather on many occasions due to both time and cost overruns. The upward revision of the costs and the consequent time delays have forced the Indian Navy to continue to extend the life of Viraat, which is central to its concept of operations in exercising sea control in areas of interest.

Any successful terrorist attack on the carrier would be devastating and demoralising for the navy as well as the nation at a time when they are trying to come to grips with the post-Mumbai attacks scenario.

The inputs and analysis of the recent Mumbai terror attack from the sea have brought out the fact that the Pakistan Navy and the ISI trained over 500 volunteers in marine warfare and selected over 30 for sea borne terrorist attacks. Of the ten terrorists who came by boat nine were killed and Ajmal Amir Kasab is under police custody.

There are still questions about the number of terrorists who landed on the coast. It was also reported that while the fishing vessel Kuber carried evidence of 15 terrorists being carried and also the possibility of a second rubber dinghy being onboard, it is still not certain if some of the terrorists landed elsewhere along the coast and are waiting to strike at chosen assets including the carrier/ port facilities at Kochi or even targets on the east coast.

In a television interview that was recently telecast, Markam, the deputy commandant of the CISF at Kochi, indicated that he came to know of the threat to Viraat from some news channel on December 23, 2008, raising uncomfortable questions yet again about the process of dissemination of such intelligence to those concerned. Coming close on the heels of the Mumbai terror attack, where serious doubts were raised about intelligence sharing and the provision of actionable intelligence, it only shows that the agencies concerned have not learned from the collective failures.

The reasons for the CISF not being informed by the appropriate agency need thorough investigation. That the media was aware of the process by which such intelligence (about a possible Lashkar attack) was gathered by western agencies is illustrative of the fact that someone in the government may have been aware and would have alerted those concerned. But the agency, namely CISF, that is tasked with the security of the port and also the Kochi ship yard was not aware of this till the media reported it is disturbing and would have rung alarm bells in the southern naval command and the shipyard.

It has now been reported that the navy, the Coast Guard, CISF and other security agencies have thrown a multi-tier security cordon around the pride of India. Though there are no reports about the involvement of the Indian Air Force which has a command located at Thiruvananthapuram, it is safe to assume that they would have been alerted at least now about the possible attempt to use a hijacked aircraft or a helicopter loaded with explosives to attack the carrier.

Finally, it is clear that all those in the security/intelligence loop, ports, nuclear installations, off shore assets, refineries and other vital assets would need to be alive to the possibility of more assets along either coast being targeted by ISI-trained terrorists who have acquired the skills and proficiency of marine commandos. With the option of using the sea lines of communication around peninsular India and the possible use of uninhabited islands on both flanks, the vigilance needs to be stepped up immediately

About the author:

Commodore R S Vasan is Head, Strategy and Security Studies, Centre for Asian Studies, Chennai.