You might remember the big fight between David (Akhmed) and Goliath.

It was well covered in the newspaper’s sports pages. ‘Boy Against Giant’ was the headlines. Tickets for the fight sold out the moment the box office opened. David was poor, and an amateur, but the big money was on him to win.

Everyone believed it would be fixed, as a long time ago there had been a fight between David and Goliath. David won. History was going to repeat itself, everyone thought.

I went to interview David training for the fight. He was a slightly built youth, malnourished but determined.

He was living in a ghetto, surrounded by high walls, barbed wire, on a bare patch of the earth. Once he and his family had had a lot more land but Goliath had taken that away. Goliath believed he had a right to it and that David and his family didn’t. David hadn’t eaten for a few days, water was scarce and Goliath had killed all his kid sisters and brothers. He was practising with his sling shot and showed me his five pebbles. They had been smuggled in for the big fight through a tunnel.

‘Will these be enough?’ I asked.

‘Five are all I have,’ he said and put one in his sling, whirled the sling around his head and let go. The pebble flew across the high wall and hit someone.

I distinctly heard a yelp.

‘We don’t have the money for a bigger slingshot. I am hoping is that in this fight I’ll get my property back.

That’s the big prize.’ ‘Good luck,’ I wished him.

It took me days of negotiations to get the gate opened to let me out to the other side of the high wall into Goliath land. There was Goliath. He was, as in the past story, a giant of a man. He was very angry too.

‘Just look at all these bumps and bruises I have on my body,’ he said.

Sure enough he had bruises, like mosquito bites, where David’s pebbles had hit.

‘So, where’s your sling for the big fight?’ I asked Goliath.

‘Sling? What are you talking about? This is the 21st century and slings went out as obsolete weapons way back in those biblical days.’ ‘Then you’re going to fight David with your bare hands?’ ‘No way. I have F-16 fighter jets, apache attack helicopters, smart bombs, tanks, and machine guns.

They’re all on loan from our good friends across the seas. Once we’ve used them we give them back and they give us even newer fighter jets and attack helicopters to defend ourselves against pebbles.’ ‘But shouldn’t David also be allowed to have fighter jets and attack helicopters to make this an even fight?’ ‘Listen, I don’t know which planet you’re from,’ Goliath shouted. ‘There’s no such thing as a fair fight. I don’t even want him to have his slingshot and I intend to bomb out everyone in his neighbourhood. If he stops hitting me with these pebbles, I’ll stop bombing him with my jets, helicopters, tanks and smart bombs.’ ‘Maybe we could discuss this…’ I began tentatively as Goliath was a scary fellow and was reaching for his jets, helicopters and tanks as another pebble flew over the wall and hit his big toe.

‘There’s no further discussion,’ Goliath roared, unleashing his jets, tanks and bombs at David. ‘You saw that pebble. It could have easily killed me if it had hit me on the head. It’s either he stops his pebbles or it’s a big shoah (used by Israel’s Deputy Defence Secretary, Matan Vilnai) for David and his family of irritants.’ ‘Shoah?’ ‘Holocaust,’ Goliath snapped.