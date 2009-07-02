In the early Seventies, I had just returned after a five-year post-doctoral stint in the State University, Gent, Belgium, to take up a senior research position in field agronomy at the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar.

Norman Borlaug, the father of the ‘green revolution’, who went on to win the Nobel for Peace, not for plant pathology in which he is a specialist (he is still living and active at 95 plus) and at the time working as senior plant pathologist Thursday, July 02, 2009at CIMMYT (the research centre in Mexico from where his ‘miracle’ dwarf highly fertiliser responsive wheat seeds originated) happened to visit my research fields and made this unforgettable comment: “I am glad Nair, you keep intelligence where it rightly belongs and not just walk around as a PhD putting it in your hip pocket”.

Why is that a Hargobind Khorana or an Amartya Sen, had to cross the seas to win a Nobel? The former taught me organic chemistry, while I was working towards a PhD in the early Sixties at the premier agricultural research institute of the country, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, also called the ‘Pusa Institute’. That was the time of the dawn of molecular biology — the ‘Watson-Crick era’ of the double helix fame, also Nobel Laureates. Sen was, comparatively, luckier, because, he could win a Bank of Sweden economic prize, equal to a Nobel in common parlance, and still retain his Indian citizenship. But the crucial question is, how many other lesser known Khoranas and Sens, all on alien shores, who are all contributing so much to science, humanities, economics and philosophy are really known in this country? We have a Sam Pitroda, who tried to shake up the ‘Indian system’ of education through the ‘Knowledge Commission’, a baby of Manmohan Singh, when he just ascended the PM gaddi in 2004, but whatever happened to it since the last five years? No one has a rightful answer. This must naturally take us to some crucial questions. Look at the following facts.

The post-Nehruvian era of licence-quota raj created a scarcity of two wheelers, four wheelers, telephones, and cooking gas. It took a Manmohan Singh to shake India off this self-inflicted cross in early Nineties. After the initial spurt on the farm front, our agricultural scientists are groping in the dark. India’s intellectually bankrupt higher education policies have created shortage of technical manpower of such magnitude that the country, the wealthy I mean, spends anything between $5 and 8 billion per year in educating the young on alien shores. Contrary to what our ‘deemed university’ leaders would want us to believe, this is still a one-way traffic, with just a trickle of foreign students coming to India for higher learning.

The deemed university seats come with a hefty premium — Rs 9-10 lakh for an undergraduate MBBS seat, anything between Rs 1-1.5 crore for a PG seat in radio diagnosis.

Take the case of the innumerable ‘centres for developmental studies’ that dot the country’s landscape. These produce ‘clones’ of outdated ideology of the Seventies, incapable of assimilating the winds of change. Can the country boast of a single centre for creative innovation under the public funded umbrella? What prevented the top heavy ‘scientists’ of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to dream up a ‘dwarf wheat’ variety? It was left to a Norman Borlaug to spot the dwarf wheat plant in the maze of hundreds of tall ones in far-off Mexico. It takes a lot more than just a PhD, however well earned, to shine in science. For long, we have been told, education liberates. It must then follow, logically, that better education and greater access to higher education creates a virtuous cycle of enhanced self-esteem, equality and ambition that will propel India from the politics of grievance to the politics of aspiration. Do we have such a system in place? Can Kapil Sabil stretch his imagination to put in place a framework for such a refreshing ambience? Or, will he only replicate the moribund moves of his most disappointing immediate predecessors?

A glaring example of India’s inefficiency is in producing quality graduates in any field. Take the case of the IITs. Currently, the IIT-JEE system provides 8,000 seats. Perhaps, the most glaring instance is in the field of postgraduate education in medicine. India is already the world’s diabetic capital, and now comes the problems of kidney related patients on top of it. Both diseases go hand-in-hand. A country with a 1.1 billion plus population produces just 70 nephrologists (who take care of kidney related problem patients requiring regular dialysis) annually. How would we cope up with a distressing situation like this? And when there is a capable nephrologist around, he or she is not primarily interested in patient care (forget the Hippocratic oath, that is for the birds these days), but how quickly wealth can be amassed, because the discipline religiously follows the demand-supply mode.

India is opening up and its energies have to be rightfully captured in meaningful education. It is now fashionable in India to talk about the ‘democratic dividend’, without most of us understanding its real meaning. In another 15 years at the most, India will be the youngest nation in the world, with average age at 29 years. Our dependency ratio — the number of healthy breadwinners for each dependent (someone too old or above the age of 65 or too young to take care of one self, that is, below 15 years of age) — is already near a healthy 1.8. By 2030, it will be nearly the highest in the world at 2.1. Unless our totally moribund, purposeless and directionless higher education system is revolutionised, this democratic dividend will become a curse, rather than a blessing. India would then end up having the largest number of hungry, angry, unemployed, or unemployable (despite a so-called ‘higher degree’) youth that will be the largest in the whole world. For Kapil Sibal and his colleagues, this is the greatest challenge, also the greatest opportunity that comes once in a lifetime. Can Manmohan Singh nudge his colleague in the right direction?

