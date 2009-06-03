I had just turned six the previous day. Some relatives had come from Patnam (that is how Madras was referred to in those days) and I was busy playing with their girl Saroja. She suggested that we play ‘Lion and lamb’. It was settled that I would play the lion and Saroja the lamb. Two cots lying near each other in the upstairs hall would be the forest.

The lion let out a terrific roar from one cot and the lamb, looking properly frightened, retreated to a corner on the other. With another ‘simha garjana’ the lion now leapt to reach its prey, but lo, fell in between the two cots. Its roar now turned a piteous wail, so loud that everybody downstairs heard it and rushed to our play spot. Initially I was surprised at the unusual attention, as I really did not feel that much of pain. All the same, to keep up my self-respect, I cried louder still. Meantime, I heard my father’s remark “Oh. It looks like a fracture”. Some thing really serious, I thought. With a sense of thrill, I awaited further happenings. I was not to be disappointed.

As I playfully watched, my anxious parents rushed me to the ‘Periyaspattiri’ (Big Hospital, as our town government hospital was respectfully called). The doctor examined me in detail and said that my elbow was fractured and as they had no x-ray, we had to go to Coimbatore. A taxi was sent for. Soon an ancient model car with canvas top arrived (these taxis were around till the mid Sixties, but mainly for marriage processions). But the driver reported a problem. He did not have enough petrol for the journey. He took some advance to procure it in black market. That was wartime, when petrol was severely rationed. If not all petrol, he could mix some kerosene (also rationed).

At Coimbatore, Ramarao and Lakshmanrao, two doctor brothers, had a hospital, famous for ‘fixing broken bones’. Father having telegraphed, they were readily waiting when we reached. Putting me on the operation table, Ramarao, whose kind face I still remember, asked me “Do you know counting?” I proudly declared, “Yes”.

“Up to how much?” he posed a trickier question. I boldly claimed ‘hundred’, but was immediately worried whether I could manage so much. As it happens, most of the time in my life, my diffidence proved unnecessary. As he lightly pressed an exotically smelling pad on my nose, I had counted only nineteen, when the job was done. Yes, I was now unconscious inhaling chloroform, like Queen Victoria a century earlier. When I woke up, my elbow was all in plaster.

We stayed on at Coimbatore reporting to doctor every two days. My uncle’s house with its spacious compound and mango trees, his grandchildren of my age group and a peacock around to boot, was great fun to stay. My only disappointment was that this peacock never danced; mother told me that female peacocks did not learn dancing. All good things have to come to an end and after sometime the doctor told my mother that the fracture had healed and we could go home. But he advised that I carry some weight and walk fifteen minutes everyday to strengthen my elbow.

Mother would put some sand in a tiffin-box for me to carry up and down. I first used my fractured (left) hand but when I found it easier to carry on the other hand, I simply shifted it rightward. Only when my mother discovered it and laughed, it struck me that exercising with the good hand was useless, though comfortable.