The storm is not yet over, but the flash of lucre is beginning to shine through. Few people now anticipate that the financial gloom of the early part of this year will revisit us anytime soon. At one time, though, all seemed lost. There was a general air of despondency about people. As news of one financial disaster after another floated over the Atlantic, there was a feeling that the world as we knew it over the last sixty years was coming to an end.

Fortunately, the Cassandras were wrong. It is true that the world is far from anywhere near being in the pink of health, there may yet be many more mis-steps. Perhaps, a number of other iconic institutions across the world might still fold up. But there is a general consensus that unless there are titanic blunders, the world seems poised more for a new beginning.

In this new chapter, the pace may not be set by the USA. It will still be the dominant voice, but only one of the many in the new international choir.

It is also safe to assume that there would be vastly varying levels of economic revival; some regions and countries are bound to outperform the others. The big question then is what is the measure that one should adopt for judging as to which economy is doing better? Should it be the time tested statistical technique of going by the GDP growth? Perhaps one could also add a special applause for the countries that are quick off the mark in racing out of the recession. Such a measure would be legitimate and unquestionable. But would it stand the test of time? This apprehension arises because we seem to be replicating the old system, whereas recent events have comprehensively discredited that model, the fundamental flaw being the inequities of society.

So can the existing system insulate itself effectively against the financial tsunamis of future that are not of its making? As of now fundamental change doesn’t seem to be on our radar. We are racing ahead for the sake of it; for the psychological high that this speed promises to deliver to an entire nation.

The stock markets are spreading cheer, bringing a twinkle to the eyes of millions of stake holders. The FIIs are bullish all over again, flooding India with their billions. According to banking figures, over one billion dollars per week were brought in by the FIIs during the month of May. This trend may well continue.

The government, on its part, promises to begin multiple infrastructure projects. It has already brought down the interest rates considerably to encourage industrial activity. Many other fiscal measures are in the pipeline which promise to spread optimism in the weeks and months ahead.

They are welcome steps; but let us hope inertia does not overwhelm good intentions when it comes to performance. The other fear is that all these may just lead to the perpetuation of the established.

As during the downturn, in the upturn too, the system would bring gain for a few and distribute pain to the maximum.

What are the aspirations of masses who live below the poverty line? What happens when they stand in the queue to get a small loan to better their lot by just a fraction?

It must of course be clarified that there is a huge difference in scale; compared to the rock bottom interest rates that industrial giants pay for borrowings of hundreds and thousands of crores, the sums lent to the poor by micro finance agencies are seldom more than a thousand or two thousand rupees. Like the modest size of the loan, other facts about the terms of credit to the poor are startling too. The poor end up paying interest rates of between 20 and 36 per cent even to micro finance NGOs. If they turn to the money lender, the rates are conservatively estimated at between 36 and 60 per cent..

The disbursal of loans may be largely corruption-free with the NGOs, but that is not the case when it comes to dealing with the public sector financial institutions and the private lenders. So over and above high interest rates, the poor are loaded with the burden of paying speed money.

The big question however is that if interest rates of as low a figure as 0.1 per cent to Tatas or around 8 per cent to industry are given on the plea that only then would their industry be financially viable, how does society expect a below-the-poverty line aspirer to set up an enterprise and successfully run it at profit margins of over 50 per cent, because only then can he repay the interest and the principal.

Aren’t we permanently condemning the poor to a poverty trap? Sadly, the opportunities extended to them are parsimonious in content and Shylockian in their effect.

But we will perpetuate this system at our risk. The inequalities, in this internet age of readily available knowledge, will sooner or later spread discontent on an unprecedented scale. Even if that takes time, a more immediate threat is that of another financial meltdown. A disparate and unequal society is most vulnerable when it is faced with unexpected challenges. The cracks appear rather fast then. It is therefore in our larger interest to address the issue now.

The task is admittedly difficult, the principal hurdle in disbursal of loans to the poor is the administrative cost. The present system is dependent on thousands of men and women who are necessary to complete the paperwork and to keep an eye, howsoever occasionally, on the way the loans are being utilised. But there is hope. We must try and bring down the interest rates to the poorest of the poor to a maximum of 15 per cent immediately and to single digit figures in a short time thereafter. It may seem Herculean, but it is doable. Bringing down the administrative cost is the first step; and the obvious way towards it would be to take the paper out of transactions.

We should employ technology to process loans. Moreover it is possible to reduce staff strength by using the existing service centres, even if they belong to other institutions. After all mutual funds have successfully employed this practice.

The larger objective has to be transformational, one that adds quality. As of now the loans of a thousand or two thousand rupees aim to alleviate the burden of poverty by a fraction. But there is scope for much more; the aspirations of the poor are for larger loans at reasonable interest rates that can raise their income levels, help them build assets and give them at least some ability to withstand external shocks. In sum, the aim should be to replicate, at a fraction of the cost, for the poorest of the poor what the nation is doing for industry and business.

About the author:

Rajiv Dogra is a former Ambassador