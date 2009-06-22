In a fateful speech on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, told Iran that the result of the presidential election would stand and that ‘illegal demonstrations’ would not be tolerated. He has the power to ensure that President Ahmadinejad is inaugurated, but the future of the Islamic Republic is now more uncertain.

The leaders of the movement to have the elections annulled — Mousavi, Karroubi and Khatami — are being thrust forward by popular protest. While supporting the Islamic system themselves, the dissenting leaders are being accused of risking its overthrow. The explanation for this paradox lies in Iran’s dual system: the religious and the republican elements have never been reconciled. Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder, may have said that without the people everything would be lost, but what if people want something that is anathema to the divinely ordained leadership?

As soon as the suspicion of massive electoral fraud took hold, this question burst into the open. The coming crackdown will be bitter, not just because of the challenge in the streets, but also because the elite are at odds with each other over it, as well as over who should run the system and how. It is a crisis of legitimacy as well as of authority. Iran is unique, but it is like other countries in having key constituencies or centres of power whose consent and behaviour underpins stability. Most appear to have calculated already that Khamenei and the security apparatus will win.

Despite how individuals may have voted the government apparatus, the parliament, the clergy, the commercial elite and most civil society organisations have not declared for change. So the power of the street has to face the power of the state and its many-layered and ruthless security forces. A successful challenge to Khamenei and the faction supporting Ahmadinejad would require three things: a coalition united behind the aim of adjusting Iran’s constitution or rewriting it; a countrywide leadership; and a broad strategy. Not enough people seem ready to act in this way.

Khamenei has spoken and the theory of rule by the ‘Supreme Jurist’ requires acceptance by all that his decisions have the highest possible binding religious value.

One scenario — let’s call it continuity — is that the Guardian Council throws a sop to the opposition, announcing a few irregularities and adjusting the voting totals, but without changing the result. Iran gets more of Ahmadinejad’s familiar policies.

A variation — call it adjustment — would see the repression tempered by behind-the-scenes understandings that Ahmadinejad will run the government, but that he will shift to the centre a bit. There is a history in Iran of cobbling together internal compromises to get through crises. This contradiction is illustrated by the fact that Khamenei praised former President Rafsanjani, even though he has allied himself with Mousavi. Iran might get rather sounder economic management and fewer abrasive pronouncements on external affairs and some regulation of the lives of individuals might be eased.

If either scenario turns out to be correct, the system would settle down uncomfortably with Ahmadinejad as its chief executive. Then, come September, when the dust has settled, Iranian interest will reassert itself in exploring both what the US can offer bilaterally and the collective new thinking of the six negotiating countries. There will be cautious exploration of the potential for a deal. Ahmadinejad would like to be the one who delivers the potential economic benefits of an opening to the international community.

A house divided against itself cannot stand. Iran’s rulers are wrong if they think they can resist this truth. They will be even less able to coerce unity and religion-based adherence to an undemocratic way of ruling. After a crackdown, despair, brain drain, capital flight and under-investment may be even more pervasive.

The lesson of the election is two-edged: the Iranian system can set aside the democratic elements, but that increases its long-term vulnerability. The authorities cannot make the crisis of legitimacy and authority go away. There will be a next time.

(Sir Richard Dalton was British Ambassador to Iran, 2002–2006)

