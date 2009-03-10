EVERY self-respecting student had them. Those small autograph books.

Neat looking things, usually five to six inches long and three to four inches broad. The pages were all multicoloured, soft blues and pinks and cream coloured. One went about asking friends and teachers to write in them. I studied in a convent in Ooty for five happy years from 1945 to 1949. When I joined the school my cousin and I were the only two Hindus along with a handful of other Indians. The rest were all English girls, with a sprinkling of girls from other European countries. By the time I left, post-Independence, there was one English girl left.

But the entries in the books were of a varied kind. The teachers would write quotations from poets like Shakespeare.

And then they would jot down an advice. But the delightful entries were from one’s friends. “I wish you luck, I wish you joy, I wish you first a baby boy, And when his hair begins to curl, I wish you then a baby girl”, wrote one friend.

Considering one was not even in midteens, a bit premature. Another wrote, “ Roses are red, Violets are blue, Sugar is sweet, And so are you”. On the very next page another one read, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, And faces like yours, Belong to the zoo”.

I turn the pages and the smiling faces of the girls who wrote on them stand out so clearly. So jolly, so dear. Scattered all over the world. I wonder how many of them are alive. But one thing is clear. They wove a garland of friendship which is still bright and fresh. On the last page of the book, invariably someone would write, “ By hook or by crook, I’m the last in this book”. And equally surely someone would write on the inside of the back of the cover “By eggs and by bacon, You’re sadly mistaken”.

In book after book you would find these entries. But one naughty entry horrified me when I first saw it — ‘Oh Mama! What is that mess, that looks like strawberry jam?” “Hush, hush my dear, that is Papa, run over by a tram”. Where these girls got such verses I could not fathom. But it put me off strawberry jam for months.

One precious entry in my autograph was Pandit Nehru’s neat signature. How my cousin and I got it was a story in itself. In 1948 when Panditji came to Ooty, my cousin and I were among the girl guides who went to the meeting.

Seeing us trying to get near Panditji and not succeeding, Lady Colleen Nye, the wife of the Governor of Madras, Sir Archibald Nye, smilingly took our autograph books, put them in her handbag and returned them the next day by courier with the prime minister’s signature and their own, as we had asked. I will never forget that act of kindness by the gracious lady.

My mother wrote, “Thou gazest at the stars, my child. Ah! Gladly would I be.

Yon starry skies, with thousand eyes, That I might gaze on thee.” I did not deserve such a mother. And my father wrote four lines which have proved to be signposts for me, to guide me in life.

He said they were a free translation from an ancient Sanskrit script: “Rejoice with the happy. Sympathise with the sorrowful, Give help to the needy, And avoid the vicious”.

