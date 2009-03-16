The coming together of regional leaders on a common platform in Tumkur last week pressed the panic button for the Congress and BJP, with both parties rubbishing the attempt to form a third front.

L K Advani kicked off his poll campaign in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu with an attack not so much on the Congress as on the Third Front. Pranab Mukherjee flayed the Tumkur group with greater vigour because the Front is likely to hurt the Congress more than the BJP.

Jayalalithaa and Mayawati were not present at Tumkur themselves but deputed important leaders from their respective parties — V Maitreyan and Satish Mishra — to represent them. Both women, in their own way, indicated an interest in associating with the Front, while, at the same time, keeping their options open.

The states the Third Front leaders represent — where they have a sizeable presence — account for a whopping 244 seats — UP (80), West Bengal (42), Kerala (20), Andhra Pradesh (42), and Tamil Nadu (39).

Though Orissa (21) has not formally joined the Third Front, Naveen Patnaik has decided to align with the Left parties. Having de-linked from the BJP, Patnaik has made it clear that he plans to go with neither the BJP nor the Congress.

Then there is Maharashtra (48), and Sharad Pawar has clearly stated that there cannot be a secular government without the Third Front. For all the glitches in the process, the Congress-NCP seat sharing is expected to come through. But there is nothing to prevent the NCP from making common cause with the Third Front after the polls, were the situation to warrant it.

In any case, the Congress has not gone in for a national alliance, but for a seatsharing arrangement with regional parties.

It is not as if the UPA is fighting the elections as an entity and a programmatic alliance. In 2004 also, the UPA came into existence after the polls.

Even in 2004, the regional parties had added up to 260 MPs, as opposed to 283 belonging to the Congress and the BJP. But the regional outfits had lined up with the two mainstream parties leading to a broad coalitional bipolarity. Soon after the results were declared, the Left parties had swung into action for the formation of a Congress-led government.

This time the Left has taken a different kind of initiative — to form a front of regional parties to prevent both the Congress and the BJP from coming to power. They can be expected to pitch for someone from their ranks to be prime minister this time and compel the Congress to support them, provided they are lucky with the arithmetic, and can line up a strength of 150. Once they cross the 100-mark, other regional parties may also gravitate to them.

Prakash Karat has repeatedly made it clear that the Left will not support a Congress- led government.

The Third Front is charged with leading governments in the past which have not lasted for long, whether it was the Janata experiment between 1977-79, or the V P Singh-led government in 1989-90, or the United Front Government in 1996-97.

While there is an element of truth in the charge — it was the troika Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, Jagjivan Ram fighting each other in the Seventies, and V P Singh, Devi Lal and Chandra Shekhar in 1990 — it is also true that it was the BJP which brought down the National Front government in 1990, and the Congress which pulled down the governments of H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral in 1996 and 1997 respectively and the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998.

Then there is the question of a common programme. Just as the Congress will be called to evolve a common minimum programme with its allies, if it is in a position to lead a coalition government again in 2009, the constituents of the Front can do likewise. The Left has been pressing against the neo-liberal policies prevalent since 1991, and for an independent foreign policy, but it had managed to put together the Common Minimum Programme with the Congress in 2004.

The viability of the Third Front depends on the numbers it notches up, on the core group that holds it together. This time it is the Left which constitutes the centrepiece of the Third Front, just as the Janata Dal was the pivot of the National Front in 1989 (supported by the Left and the BJP from outside) and of the United Front in 1996-97 (supported by the Congress also from outside). But it also hinges on the issue of leadership.

The Third Front may not declare its prime ministerial candidate before the elections though the Left had projected Mayawati for PM last year at the time of the trust vote. After all, it has argued, the Congress too had not declared its PM candidate in 2004 before the polls.

The Congress does not have a problem of leadership, having decided to accept only a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family at the helm of affairs. The BJP has endorsed L K Advani as its PM-in-waiting.

The question of who would be the prime ministerial candidate of the Third Front is the most important challenge confronting it today. The question that is being asked widely is: Can Jayalalithaa accept Mayawati or Mayawati accept Jayalalithaa? Or if there is no consensus on either can both accept a third person, a dark horse as leader, in order to form a non- Congress, non-BJP government? Or would they break the alliance if there is no acceptance of their name for PM? Many lament the absence of a two-party system in India and rubbish the growth of the regional parties that are dubbed as spoilers. Like it or not, they represent a reality and the plurality of the country.

The Congress has failed to stem its decline, and the BJP has not been able to grow beyond a point. This has led to a situation that has thrown up a large number of parties, which derive their strength from a region or a caste or a community, and which are obviously more in sync with the aspirations of the people who elect them.

Indian democracy over the decades, and for all its faults, has empowered communities which had been on the peripheries.

The Third Front in many ways represents the political empowerment of these groups.

It is exciting to have a Dalit woman rising from the ranks to head the country’s largest state. The challenge before the Third Front however is to transit from political empowerment to good governance. But then that is also the challenge before the Congress and the BJP

neerja_chowdhury@yahoo.com

About the author:

Neerja Chowdhury is a political commentator and a columnist with ‘The New Indian Express’

