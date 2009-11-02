A series of functions were held by the Congress to mark the 25th anniversary of Indira Gandhi’s martyrdom on October 31, but there were murmurs in the party of giving a go-by to her legacy, given Manmohan Singh’s pro-US image. The left-of -centre space is now being claimed by the Left, with its leaders like Sitaram Yechury claiming credit for restraining the Congress-led UPA from pushing key legislations on financial liberalisation. Leaders like Arjun Singh, Vayalar Ravi and Mani Shankar Aiyar, among others, are worried the party is losing its pro-poor image. Post-Nehru, Indira shaped the party, with her push for socialist policies, which the party has all but given up. Hailed for her decision on banks nationalisation in 1969, the government is now mulling banking sector reforms. Indira was praised for standing up to the US, but the Centre is seen cosying up to America. Indira was acknowledged as a ‘Developing World’ leader, but suggestions are now being made to abandon that tag and to join the ranks of G20. Even in the face of a violent agitation that rocked Andhra Pradesh for separate Telangana, Indira refused to budge. But in the run-up to polls in 2004, the Congress formed TRCCC and after polls, included Telangana in NCMP and the President’s Address. In the party, christened Congress (Indira) after the split in January 1978, what remains now appears to be just the shell.

Gehlot gesture

Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda managed a second term in office, largely by mounting hectic behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to save his position. Hooda faced serious opposition within the party, with an AICC general secretary even working for his replacement. But since, Hooda is close to Congress president’s political secretary Ahmed Patel, the party managed to rope-in majority of MLAs to his side. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was roped in to make out a case for Hooda that since he was a Mali (BC), if Haryana CM is not a Jat, then Jats in Rajasthan would be up in arms. The BJP, according to an internal party analysis, lost out a golden chance in Haryana due to the tough posturing by Kuldeep Singh Bishnoi, son of former Haryana CM Bhajan Lal, who formed Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC). While BJP agreed to contest polls under his father Bhajan Lal’s leadership, Kuldeep insisted on his projection as CM. His hard-bargain with Congress leadership is delaying a Cabinet reshuffle, as he is keen to become deputy CM, much like his brother Chandra Mohan. The Congress is insisting the HJC merge with the party.

RSS prescription

Although RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was at pains to clarify his chemotherapy remarks, the row itself evoked encouraging response. Murli Manohar Joshi said we are ill and it is for the doctor to give the prescription. Maneka, too, agreed with Bhagwat that something was wrong somewhere. At a book-release function, in another context, Bhagwat said internally, there is need for merciless introspection, before achieving victory outside. For his part, Bhagwat has set his sights on bringing Sangh ideology into the mainstream. Unfortunately, though social untouchability exists, ideological untouchability strangely has come to dominate the intellectual landscape, he lamented. Whether one agrees or disagrees with an ideology, debate should not be shirked, as it is through debate that consensus emerges. One can only wish Bhagwat, who is trying his best to revive the BJP, good luck.