Does the Board of Control for Cricket in India care for Indian cricket? More pertinently, should it care for Indian cricket? Not according to its senior counsel and advocate K K Venugopal who five years ago in the Supreme Court made a statement that shocked cricketers and cricket fans throughout the country — ‘If India plays England, it is a match played by the official team of BCCI and not the official team of India… We do not even fly the national flag nor do we use any national emblem in the activities of the Board.’’

Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and the rest play for the official team of the BCCI, Venugopal went onto add and not the official team of India.

A group of former ‘India’ players expressed their sense of outrage and hurt in a joint letter to the BCCI president claiming they had always felt honoured to represent the country and were now distressed by the Board’s stand. One is not aware if the Board bothered to respond to them.

On the face of it this is a massive fraud perpetrated on the nation. The media, fans and sponsors are all sold the concept of the team representing the nation. Yet, in the BCCI’s own words, this is a falsehood.

Would Indians at home and around the cricket world who fervently support the team and thus fill its coffers really bother if the BCCI rather than the national team was defeated in international tournaments? Would sponsors line up and open up their wallets with such alacrity? So are we all being taken for a royal ride by the BCCI? It would appear so.

The International Cricket Council has recently introduced in their tournaments the concept of national anthems being sung before each match including in the just-concluded Champions Trophy in South Africa. The sight and sound of foreigners delivering soulful renderings of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with the ‘Indian’ team proudly standing to attention was one of the few highlights of another disappointing tournament for our cricket fans.

Perhaps it is time for the BCCI to inform the ICC that India’s national anthem should not be played before their matches and the BCCI could pay a handsome fee to A R Rehman for the use of ‘Jai Ho’ instead of ‘Jana Gana Mana’. ‘Chak de India’ could be another choice, with ‘BCCI’ replacing ‘India’ in the lyrics, just to add that touch of authenticity.

Or else the Indian government may be forced to intercede in this matter considering the BCCI’s stated legal stand.

The inaugural Champions League to be played between the top 12 Twenty20 teams from around the world (excluding Pakistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe) is the latest bogus tournament that the BCCI has cooked up to fill its coffers.

Last month it introduced the Corporate Cup — more or less a 50-over version of the IPL — which had little or no impact on the public and the media.

The BCCI/Indian team’s performance in ICC tournaments after 2003 — excluding the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007, which it won — has been abysmal. But is the Board really bothered as long as it rakes in the billions and officials, agents, sponsors and select players line their pockets?

IPL czar Lalit Modi recently proudly stated on a TV channel that the IPL had produced ‘the greatest cricket display in the history of the game’.

Yet both team coach Gary Kirsten and captain M S Dhoni have clearly indicated the IPL is nothing but a low-grade domestic tournament and should not be the basis for selection for international cricket.

Dhoni went one step further. He specifically highlighted the case of all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, one of the outstanding performers in the IPL. But as the captain bluntly put it, he has been a failure at the international level, which tends to sort out the men from the boys.

Another example is Suresh Raina who dazzled in IPL II in South Africa just before the World T20 in England. At the top level though he was sorted out by persistent short pitched bowling which thoroughly exposed his limitations against international bowling.

Here is a question for the BCCI and cricket fans — can you name one Indian cricketer in the last two seasons who has excelled in the IPL and then gone onto make a mark in international cricket? The answer is plain and simple — not a single one.

But the coach and captain whose opinion should count and not Modi’s have promptly been gagged by the Board and bluntly told not to make negative comments about the BCCI’s cash cow. The truth after all invariably hurts and far too much is at stake for the select few in the IPL.

What the IPL has succeeded in doing is creating a whole new generation of half-baked players with faulty techniques who strut around like superstars based upon their dubious performances in the IPL.

This year in South Africa Manish Pandey representing the Bangalore Royal Challengers became the first Indian player to score a century in the IPL.

Pandey is nowhere in the ‘national’ reckoning but in a recent interview he glibly explained how he has attained celebrity status due to that century. Now, he said proudly, he wears tight shirts with buttons open, low-waist jeans and spikes his hair to go with his new-found fame. The poor deluded young man.

Last year after the first IPL season, Dhoni skipped the Test series in Sri Lanka that immediately followed, citing fatigue. Would the Board or any of the IPL franchises allow such leeway to one of its star players if he wished to skip an IPL or Champions League tournament on the same grounds? For that matter, would any player dare risk such a move, considering the huge loss of earnings that would entail?

Instead, players who are half-fit are coerced by their fat-cat franchise owners to turn out for their IPL teams, thereby jeopardising their chances to play for ‘India’.

The ‘Indian’ team now has to grapple with its top players missing out on international cricket due to injuries either picked up or made worse in the IPL. And the Board, the IPL management, and its band of embedded journalists desperately initiate ‘Operation Cover-up’ whenever this occurs.

The Champions League begins today, three days after the end of the Champions Trophy; next year’s World T20 begins five days after the end of IPL Season III. This despite Kirsten’s plea to give more time for rest and recuperation. The BCCI has not slotted in a single T20 International for ‘their’ team between the last World T20 held in June and the next in April-May 2010. They believe IPL III is preparation enough. The captain and coach disagree. But then, who cares for ‘Indian’ cricket? Certainly not the BCCI.

About the author:

Gulu Ezekiel is a senior journalist and author based in New Delhi