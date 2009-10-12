A child, from age one, or perhaps a little earlier, tries to stand on its own and starts walking along without any support. Once on its own feet, it unceasingly walks through to adolescence, adulthood and old age, till up to the tomb. Thus, the simplest of the activity for humankind, and perhaps all living beings, is walking. Even though walking is part of our daily activity, walking as an exercise is essential and insisted upon by doctors. The slogan, ‘Walk your diseases away’ is a pointer.

Medical experts opine that ‘empty-stomach walk’, meaning ‘early morning walk’ confers upon walkers the most beneficial effects on their health. Age is not a bar for walking subject, of course, to any restrictive medical opinion given. Excepting that, people of all ages should walk for 30 to 50 minutes daily or at least five to six days in a week. One should walk at a fast pace so that it accelerates the heart rate by 1½ times with the body transuding. A sedentary way of life would bring dormant conditions of a disease to the fore or aggravate an existing condition.

Walking is both a preventive step to guard oneself against diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and a control measure even after onset of said ailments. Walking improves blood circulation; increases heart activity, oxygen intake and supply to all tissues including brain besides being a stress-buster. Walking tones up one’s body and mind. Walking with light loose cotton-wear is advisable so that sweat is absorbed and the body remains cool and comfortable. The shoes should be light so as to feel comfortable and to guard the foot. Though it is a tall order, walking through an area covered with greenery would provide sufficient oxygen to energise and help the circulatory system. Crowded areas, roads without proper footpaths are avoidable.

In the bygone days, walking, running and other exercise regimens were an inevitable component of one’s daily chores. Many of us would remember our elders saying that they had to walk for miles to go to school or any place for that matter.

While living in Triplicane, I used to walk on the Marina — a visual feast — which is still home to a large number of walkers offering a perfect setting. Affluent people would come in cars, get themselves dropped at one end of the beach and walk along for about an hour on either of the two footpaths flanking the beach or on the inner parallel road or by wading through long dry sandy expanse or soggy stretch near waves, to be picked up by their drivers at the other end.

One should enjoy the exercise and feel pleasant about it; otherwise, it would become a burden. A regular walker will certainly feel the difference and see for himself/herself salubrious impact on the overall condition.

Women should particularly take to exercise and walking as they age, health related issues, especially to the bone, are common. Moreover, it is a welcome diversion from the mundane routine of household chores. It is better to go for walk along with one’s spouse as it helps in various ways. It gives them personal time to be with each other away from other family members, helps in having a good conversation and strengthen the bond.