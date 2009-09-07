Gilgit-Baltistan — the ‘Northern Areas’, a part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir has been occupied by Pakistan since 1947. A strategically located area bordering China and Ladakh, it is surrounded by some of the world’s highest mountains including K2. The Karakoram highway linking Pakistan and China passes through it. Suppressing the political and constitutional rights of nearly two million people, Pakistan maintains tight military control over the area. On August 29, Pakistan announced an autonomy package: the Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Ordinance 2009. The Northern Areas are now Gilgit-Baltistan. There will be a 25-member Assembly, an elected chief minister and a governor appointed by Islamabad. This indicates Pakistan has decided to absorb this disputed region as its fifth province. Words such as ‘autonomy’ and ‘empowerment’ sound a bit contradictory as the real powers still rest with the 15-member council headed by Pakistan’s prime minister to oversee the functioning of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Groups like the JKLF, seeking independence from both India and Pakistan, have opposed the ordinance. Rejecting the package, Amanullah Khan, Pak-based JKLF leader said it appeared to be aimed at merging the disputed areas into Pakistan: “We strongly condemn this package. It will harm the interests of Pakistan as well as Kashmiris”. The pro-independence groups based in Pakistan suspect that President Zardari has reached an agreement with India to resolve the conflict on Kashmir. Integrating the disputed areas into Pakistan is part of this plan; it is deliberately trying to scuttle Kashmir’s independence movement. The suspicions are not completely unfounded as there is a history to it. Moreover, what deepens suspicions is the fact that India has not reacted officially to Pakistan’s announcement. Have India and Pakistan arrived on a consensus on Kashmir?

Since 1947, India has held two-thirds of J&K and Pakistan occupies the rest, which includes Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PAK). Separated by Pakistan’s North Western Frontier Province, PAK and Gilgit-Baltistan have different administrative setups. They are geographically and demographically different entities. Although micro-managed by the Pakistani establishment, PAK has some semblance of local government, while Gilgit-Baltistan is directly controlled by Islamabad.

Gilgit has felt suppressed since the mid-19th century. In 1841 General Zorawar Singh’s Dogra army conquered Baltistan. After the defeat of Raja Ahmad Shah, his son Muhammad Shah was made ruler by Zorawar Singh for an annual tribute of 7,000 rupees. Towards the end of the 19th century the Dogras passed control of Gilgit-Baltistan to the British. The British forged a region out of the western Karakoram Mountains, which it labelled in 1889 Gilgit Agency. On July 31, 1947, the British left Gilgit. On November 16, 1947, after an accord with locals, Pakistan established its hold on the area. Up to 1974, Pakistan controlled the region through a political agent, who ruled with the help of local feudals. Locals reeled under suppression regardless of the regime, forcing a local scholar to note: “Nothing has changed during British, Kashmiri and Pakistani rule”.

In the 1972 Shimla accord, Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto agreed to resolve Kashmir bilaterally. They decided to change the Ceasefire Line into the Line of Control (LOC). The idea was to make the division gradually permanent and integrate the parts of Kashmir controlled by each country. P N Dhar, principal secretary to Indira Gandhi at the time has also hinted at this in his book The Emergency and Indian Democracy: “President Bhutto came to Shimla ready to compromise… he was willing to forsake the Indian held two-thirds of Kashmir that contains four-fifths of the population and the prized valley called the ‘Vale’, and agree that a ceasefire line to be negotiated would gradually become the border between the two countries… Shimla Agreement provided not only a mechanism for the solution of the Kashmir problem but also envisaged the solution itself”.

After the Shimla accord, there was a great deal of progress in integrating parts of J&K into India and Pakistan respectively. Bhutto opened a chapter of his Peoples Party in Muzaffarabad. But most significant was his promulgation of the Northern Areas Council Legal Framework Order, 1974-’75, which did away with ‘oppressive systems’ and to some extent restored human rights. This was considered a step towards making Gilgit-Baltistan the fifth province. A coup by General Zia-ul-Haq in 1977 derailed the process. In J&K, Sheikh Abdullah oversaw the Kashmir accord in 1975, paving the way for his return to power. After the accord he disbanded the Plebiscite Front. Thereafter began a process of integration only to be impeded by the uprising in 1989.

The terrorist attack on Mumbai has strained relations between India and Pakistan. In these circumstances, it is difficult to see how Pakistan’s autonomy package for Gilgit-Baltistan was announced with India’s concurrence. However, some believe that back-channel interlocutors Tariq Aziz and Satish Lambah in their parleys since 2005 agreed on a framework to resolve the Kashmir dispute. Musharraf talked about an agreement and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has also indicated the likelihood of an agreement. The details available about the ‘framework’ reveal that the LOC is to be turned into a line of peace, and greater autonomy given to the disputed regions. This framework is not different from what was agreed upon at Shimla.

Regardless of whether or not Pakistan is moving in tandem with India, the autonomy package is viewed as an effort to move away the dispute. While pro-independence groups are opposed to it, Gilgit-Baltistan is jubilant. The residents consider this a first step to becoming Pakistan’s fifth province. Lahore’s Daily Times in an editorial challenged the JKLF to test its popularity in Gilgit. This is the same advice mainstream parties in India offer to separatists in J&K — test the waters in elections.

