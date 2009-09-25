The bomb that wasn’t

September is a rather unremarkable month, perhaps rightly so because it is not quite what it is made out to be. It was the seventh month of the year till 153 BC, when the Romans decided to advance the calendar from March to January. But the name stayed. Unlike the more illustrious associations of July with Julius Caesar and August with Caesar Augustus, September remained without any claim to fame till 9/11. This year, however, Onam, Id and Dussehra all fall in September. Despite that auspicious constellation, September has started off on a scorching note. There is grim news in plenty, and from multiple directions.

There were numerous reports of Chinese incursions into the Indian territory. The media, far more than the government, is expressing great anxiety over what these moves portend. There seems to be a broad consensus that despite 1962, and many worrying signals thereafter, we are far from being adequately prepared to meet the Chinese challenge.

When the winds start carrying bad news from China, grim tidings start flowing from Pakistan too. And the news from Pakistan doesn’t come in a slow Chinese style drip; with them it always pours.

First there was the matter of converting the Harpoon missiles from a defensive function in a sea battle to an offensive capability of hitting land based targets. Then Musharraf declared boastfully that Pakistan had been diverting the US arms aid meant for the fight against terrorism to a possible use against India. This was followed by Holbrooke’s statement that al-Qaeda continues to be in pursuit of nuclear material in Pakistan. But the biggest bombshell of all was dropped by K Santhanam, when he declared that the fusion bomb at Pokhran wasn’t what it was cracked up to be. Like the month of September our Hydrogen bomb wasn’t what it was made out to be.

Each one of these issues is worth many debates because they are unlikely to fade away on their own. Individually, or clubbed together, they are going to haunt us for years to come. But given our ostrich-like proclivity to avoid tackling the unpleasant, we may be caught short when the time for reckoning comes. That’s why the media needs to be complimented for its doggedness in raising and pursuing these issues. The government needs to come out of its denial mode, and become more forthcoming in sharing national concerns.

The Pokhran issue, because the subterfuges there are reflective of the larger malaise affecting other issues of national importance. It is important to examine Santhanam’s motivations in coming out in the open on the Pokhran issue.

The first question that comes to mind is why did he take so long before deciding to blow the whistle? Why didn’t he do it immediately after the tests? What has changed during the last 11 years? These questions can best be answered by him, but a dispassionate judgment on the issue may well be that it is good that he came out finally; after all it is in the public interest to be informed on such a vital issue.

A follow-up question to ponder could be; whether his whistle blowing has affected adversely the national security. The position is bound to be deeply divided between the puritanical mandarins who like to put a lid on anything that is even remotely sensitive and the liberals who feel that good always emerges out of public churning. In today’s age when it is impossible to keep secrets for long, the liberal view should prevail. The international scientific community had expressed its doubts about the yield soon after the tests.

Santhanam himself seems to have decided to rest the case with the people. In an article, co-authored with A Parthasarathi, he has made some significant points regarding the test as also on the decision making process within the government viz:

1 …not only was the yield of the second fusion (H-bomb) stage of thermonuclear (TN) device tested in May 1998 far below the design prediction made by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), but it actually failed.

2… Despite a long discussion, largely between the DRDO and BARC, both stuck to their positions on the TN device yield. Thereafter, the NSA took a ‘voice vote’! This was highly unusual…

3… No country having undertaken only two weapon related tests, of which the core TN device failed, can claim to have a Common Minimum Deterrent (CMD). This is corroborated by the fact that even after 11 years the TN device has not been weaponised by BARC while the 25-kiloton fission device has been fully weaponised and operationally deployed on multiple weapon platforms. It would be farcical to use a 3,500 km range Agni-3 missile with a 25-kiloton fission warhead as the core of our CMD. Only a 150-350 kiloton if not megaton TN bomb can do so, which we do not have.

It also means that we are now where we were in 1998, when we felt the need to test. The environment around us has complicated further; China’s nuclear arsenal has become more numerous and varied, Pakistan claims to have mastered the plutonium technology, Iran is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons and al-Qaeda is actively looking for one. So what are our options? Should we not start with a new series of tests as the factors that forced us to test in 1998 are equally, if not even more valid today.

The second issue that Santhanam’s article raises is that of ad-hocism in decision-making. Can such a grim issue be decided by a show of hands? Taken together with the disasters such as Kandhar and Operation Parakram, it presents a bizarre picture of the manner in which the government took decisions then. In the case concerning a voice vote it verges on whimsical decision-making.

It is a sad comment that a decision on such a vital matter could, and should, have been taken by a single individual (NSA) without reference to any higher authority. Shouldn’t the Cabinet Committee on Security or the PM have had a say in deciding whether the bomb performed, as it should have?

If, as Santhanam maintains, we are short of CMD, then what is to be done? Since we have abjured the first strike option it means our response will be made only after some of our cities have been ground to dust by mega yield bombs. Would our counter strike be potent enough?

In any case the larger issue is whether we will now try and establish an effective CMD? Would the national sentiment be taken into account when assessing the security needs, and how best to provide for them? Or would we go by a show of hands as was done in 1998?

Perhaps none of this may happen. And we may be cramped from taking any action because of the commitments that we have made under the nuclear deal; even as China, Pakistan, Iran and al-Qaeda carry on pursuing their various objectives?.

About the author:

Rajiv Dogra is a former ambassador