The ongoing debate on the nuclear liability Bill is unfortunately mired with controversy. The passions have risen so high that the Bill is being branded as an affront to the people of this country and patently inimical to national interest. Also the move has raised apprehensions about the motives on the part of the government in choosing to rush the Bill hastily without a public debate. The Bill is perceived as protecting particularly the foreign suppliers of power plants and hopelessly exposing the Indian public to bear the brunt of the consequences either as taxpayer or direct sufferer in case of a nuclear accident. While compensation resulting from a catastrophic nuclear incident could run into billions of dollars, the Bill speaks of millions which many consider as a big joke.

Underlying the arguments on various provisions of the Bill is the need for proper understanding of some of the factors having scientific bearing, particularly safety issues. Nuclear electricity generation is technologically much more complex than other modes of generation in view of intense radioactivity involved and potential high hazard if a nuclear mishap were to occur with devastating consequences to the public and environment. To mitigate this, safety is given prime importance. A significant component of the overall cost of nuclear electricity is attributed to cost incurred on aspects specifically addressing issues connected with high levels of safety. Strict compliance to codified regulatory safety standards and practices is mandatory.

Nuclear power generation in India started in 1969 with the commissioning of the Tarapur power station. Since safety holds the key for success, a number of linkages were meticulously established. To start with, selection of site for a nuclear power station should meet all the criteria stipulated in the safety standards. Similarly the laid down design criteria, equipment manufacturing practices, site construction, operation and maintenance standards are all subjected to approval by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board which constantly keeps vigilance on compliance.

A competent nuclear regulatory body with sound expertise and skilled manpower is a must for carrying out regulatory functions and safety audit. All the linkages mentioned earlier require specially trained manpower commensurate with the size of the programme. Power station operation and maintenance staff have to go through licensing procedures and put in a stipulated number of years and pass licensing tests before they are handed responsibility. Human resource development forms an important part of building a sound safety culture. This also includes screening of manpower to guard against elements out to create trouble and create a crisis of sorts.

All activities pertaining to nuclear power programme in India so far is being carried out directly by government agencies with domestic industrial support. Since the scale of operation has been modest, it has been possible to ensure maximum safety. Under these conditions a separate nuclear liability Bill seemed irrelevant as long as the government owned absolute liability for compensation. Since all the players were from within the country and with the power programme being modest it has been possible for the safety oversight groups and the regulators to keep a close watch at every stage including the participating private industry, to practically eliminate any chance of catastrophic nuclear incident. The only exception is Kudankalam in Tamil Nadu where the Russian supplied reactors are under construction, they also seem to be protected from nuclear liability for damages in the absence of a separate Bill.

In short, the situation till now seems to be fully under control even without a nuclear liability Bill. With the advent of the recently concluded nuclear deal, the present comfort regarding assurance of overall safety in the nuclear power programme is most likely to come under great strain. The government is indiscriminately announcing ridiculously unattainable moving targets for nuclear power production, the latest being 60,000 MW by the year 2030. It is mind-boggling to visualise how a country which is tuned to certain nuclear power growth trajectory can suddenly switch to cope with such a quantum jump in a short time span without making preparations for developing essential infrastructure including large trained manpower. Quality and safety could well be tested.

To realise the targets being talked about there will have to be an avalanche of power reactors, about 40-50 in the next 20 years to be imported from various countries with different designs and specifications. It will be a Herculean task to make a thorough job of safety assessment and pinpoint source of lapses, if any, with so many players involved, national and international. Paucity of timely availability of huge skilled manpower and rush to meet the targets based on commercial interests could very well lead to slip-ups and higher risk in meeting required safety standards.

Compared to most of the conventional industrial accidents, a nuclear incident could lead to long-term health effects spilling over to successive generations. It could have large-scale environmental impact and depending on the sitting criteria followed could also have cross boundary effects with neighbouring countries resulting in unspecified compensation claims.

Arriving at even a reasonable estimate of the consequences of a nuclear incident is extremely difficult due to huge uncertainty. If one takes Bhopal tragedy involving non-radioactive chemical gas as a benchmark and the final assessment of the damages and the health effects it has caused over a long period, the extent of damage due to a nuclear incident is any one’s guess. So, talk of limiting the period for preferring claims is unethical considering the long-term genetic health effects.

It is unreasonable to treat the supplier of a nuclear reactor as a normal vendor and subject them to usual industrial warranty provisions. Role of suppliers is much more serious and if provided undue protection, could act as a disincentive to be extra careful, thereby compromising safety in this cost competitive commercial world.

A nuclear accident could be caused due to lapse on the part of supplier or operator, internal sabotage or external natural or unnatural causes. Whatever may be the cause, it is the public who suffer. Any decision on fixing liability and compensation has to take into account justice to all and not favouring one or the other interested parties or under pressure from suppliers and operators. With the phenomenal projected growth one can assume that private participation even in operations may not be far off as in the US and other countries.