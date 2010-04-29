There is this story about a super boss and his surprise visits. On one such visit, he was inspecting the teams at their respective stations in his large factory. He came across a guy who was just relaxing, leaning against a wall. He lost no time and asked the man how much he took home at the end of the month. He said it was not much and that it was around 5000 bucks. The super boss then took out 15 one thousand-denomination notes from his wallet, handed the same to the startled guy with a curtly order, “You are fired!” After this he rushed inside and told the supervisor that he had just sacked one of his lazy subordinates. But the supervisor had no courage to tell the super boss he had just fired a pizza delivery boy.

Well, in India such instances are rare. We are not fully used to getting hired and fired at the drop of a hat. It is commonly assumed that one’s services are hired for a lifetime. But exceptions we see in the folklore when kings used to fire their harem guards — not for dozing off but openly reporting their clairvoyant dreams about impending alien invasions. This kind of sound job security owes to either the tolerant attitude typical to our Indian masters or the colonial relic where we have not enough alternative openings for the legions BAs, MAs, etc.

Talking of firing, I was once told by an American friend about the origin of pink slips. According to him they were issued in certain racing contexts to the losers. In India the pink slip translates to an ousting order or notice of termination from job. Getting laid off sounds a softer dismissal vis-à-vis getting fired. In the latter the boss takes the employee very seriously one last time, or discovers a fraud. On the other hand soft dismissal is getting laid off — when management ostensibly admits to making some or other structural adjustments in view of industry-wide/nationwide economic upheavals.

Lastly, yours truly along with his team happened to be one such to be handed the softer version by the mater organisations. Whatever be the case, a release from nine to five schedule is godsend as yours truly has many agendas closer to heart accumulated over time and the same are being putting off.

The list includes: Doing prayers/meditation without looking at the clock; Walking the extra mile every day, literally (compare doing extra mile for the employer’s sake); Catching up with reading — think of the all the material downloaded from the Internet over the years including archived e-mails (be they concern health, culinary or humour — to share with others in free time; Vocalising all poems written over decades that were half-heartedly responded to — why not read them out on tube to make them realise what life is actually about in the end; Learning how to play one or other musical instrument (once a roadside salesman in Chennai cornered me yours truly to buy a mridangam); Attending English accent training classes in the evenings by the time the better half returns from work, and; teaching English grammar to the neighbourhood children to restrict in a humble way the large-scale massacre of Queen’s English or promoting standard American variants.

When the list exhausts I would want to apply for a job, like an 80-year-old man in the US has reportedly applied and secured a job in a multinational chain store.