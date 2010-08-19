All Americans are not naïve. We Indians have a jaundiced view of them because we see the Pakistanis pulling the wool over their eyes all the time. That unfortunate fact leads us to conclude that the Americans can easily be taken for a ride. But that is a gross generalisation and a patently wrong conclusion. As a matter of fact some Americans are perceptive.

There was, for instance, an American in Delhi, many years before the preparations for Commonwealth Games messed it up totally, who was told by a tourist guide that Delhi was built and rebuilt seven times in the course of its history. What the tourist guide said was historically correct because Delhi was ravaged repeatedly by invaders and then built all over again. Since the guide did not elaborate his statement, the American took a rather straight forward view of what he had been told. “Oh,” he responded, “You mean Delhi lies over an earthquake fault zone. So they had to build again after each quake.”

Had that American seen the state of Delhi today, he may well have been justified in assuming that a massive earthquake had visited the city. It is a scene of unparalleled devastation, as if some delinquent child had brought down a huge mud house. There are mounds of rubble all over. The historic Connaught Place, supposed to be the showpiece of a rejuvenated Delhi, looks like a vast moon crater. Getting into it is like tramping over an obstacle course. Everything comes in giant slices; a hugely dug up road, a vast piece of cable that snakes its way somehow between your legs, wayward masses of stones that lie challengingly in the way, all this is par for the obstacle course that the city centre has become now.

And why, just why, did they have to delay the work right up to the last minute? They are painting parts of Delhi in the middle of heavy monsoons. The painters look at their work mischievously and say with a glint in their eyes that the coat is unlikely to last much beyond the next monsoon. But their hopes of repeating the slip shod job all over again may not materialise; after the current spend fest, the government is unlikely to loosen its purse strings in the same fashion any time soon.

Talking of strings, there was this other American visitor who was surprised at the number of middle-aged women in Delhi whose belly size was, let’s say, out of the ordinary. Most of them were wearing sarees. He found the garment rather unique and elegant, but the largeness of mid-riffs puzzled him. Why was this so, he kept pursuing the thought doggedly as only an American can do. At last, when he was about to leave the city, the realisation dawned on him. The answer in fact was there right in front of his eyes all along. He smiled knowledgeably and turned to all within the hearing distance; “Do you know why the women here have big midriffs?” Since none of the others had a clue he went on to add, “The big bellies are necessary to keep the sarees from falling. See, they always tie the string above the bellies to get the support.” The American may have exaggerated grossly and simplistically, but there is a grain of truth to what he said. As a nation we have not conditioned ourselves physically to win. We are content to trod along; the fire in our belly is not for the medals. It is enough if we participate.

Another American arrived in Delhi in the middle of the night. His journey from the airport to the city was an adventure he would rather not repeat ever again. Except for a few stretches where the street lights were functioning the rest of the city was pitch dark, as if in preparation for a bombing run. Then at regular intervals he would find himself jolted up, invariably hitting the roof of the car. Every time this happened he would shriek but the driver turned regularly to reassure him, “It’s nothing, don’t worry, just another pot- hole. Bumps, good exercise for stomach!”

The pot holes would probably get papered over in time for the Games, but it will be a patch work job. People are already terming it as pilfering on an impossible scale. Zardari was known as Mr 10 per cent during the first tenure of Benazir Bhutto as the prime minister of Pakistan, he graduated slowly to Mr 20 per cent during her second tenure. But here in Delhi the term Commonwealth has been interpreted literally; because of the rumoured plunder. People talk of corruption that runs into hundreds of per cent points.

No wonder, after travelling in darkness over the pot-holes and witnessing the size of corruption, this third American remained confused for many days after he had reached the safety of his hotel room. An Indian friend enquired conversationally, “Tell me Jack, what does Delhi remind you most of?”

The Indian was patriotically hoping for an ego boosting response; he was expecting the American to compare Delhi to a Rome or Paris.

The American looked at his friend in the eye, “Honest answer?”

“Yes, yes. Honest answer.” The Indian nodded vigorously, as only we can.

The American cleared his throat, paused dramatically and then said, “You know what your city, your country reminds me most of? It is Ghana; same roads, same darkness, same cheating. It is bad man.”

Yet, there was a time when poets like Ghalib and Zauk refused to stir out of Delhi.

(The writer is a former Ambassador)