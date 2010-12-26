Long Sudan’s most powerful friend, China is shifting ties just weeks ahead of a key secession vote, cosying up to the nation’s separatist southern region in what appears to be a pragmatic concession to the impending partition of Africa’s largest country. China’s move could help deal a final blow to any lingering hopes by Arab leaders in the north to hold the country together by force.

World leaders still fear that an expected pro-secession vote in Southern Sudan’s January referendum will re-ignite a decades-long conflict between Sudan’s ethnic African south and Arab-dominated government in the north, spilling refugees into neighbouring lands and further destabilising a region struggling to lift itself from decades of poverty and conflict. The vote was called for in a US-brokered 2005 peace deal. Yet for years, China — Sudan’s chief economic player — kept aloof from the peace process. During Sudan’s civil war, China provided key diplomatic refuge and military support for Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, even as the US imposed heavy sanctions on his regime.

The 2005 accord granted the former southern rebels their own regional government, but relations between China and Southern Sudan for years remained relatively stiff, despite the fact that most of China’s oil interests are in southern territory. In 2008, China opened a consulate in Juba, the southern capital — still staffed by 5 people.

But in recent months, relations have warmed dramatically behind what one Western diplomat called a comprehensive and successful charm offensive toward Southern Sudan’s leaders.

“China now realises that secession is the most likely outcome to the referendum, and as the key economic player in Sudan, they want to hedge their bets and be on both sides,” says Richard Downie, deputy director of the Africa programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “China is hedging its bets, with a noticeable lean towards the south,” said a Western diplomat in Sudan. The envoy could not be identified because he wasn’t authorized to speak on the record. The courtship began in August, after a visit to China by Anne Itto, deputy secretary general of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, the former rebel group now governing Southern Sudan.

“I found them (the Chinese) scared to death,” Itto says of her visit. “They had been told by Khartoum that if the south secedes, it would be chaos.”

Itto’s visit marked an apparent turning point. Since then, a wave of senior southern officials — more than 20, according to some counts — from the regional, state, and county levels have flown to Beijing in a flurry of visits.

In October, the Chinese Communist Party sent its first delegation to Juba. Then in November, it upgraded its Juba consul-general to ambassadorial level, and named its former envoy to Bahrain, Li Zhiguo to the post.

“Oil is of course our No. 1 interest,” said a Chinese official involved in Southern Sudan relations. “What we really want is stability.”

“Chinese officials in Juba and Beijing have made clear that they are willing to recognise an independent Southern Sudan, and that they will follow the lead of the African Union,” said the Western diplomat, who was not authorised to speak on the record.The move is of more than just academic interest: it could represent a significant shift in the geopolitical scales just as Khartoum makes its final end-game calculations.

Many foreign governments feared that President Bashir would try to block the January referendum, attempt to take control of the oil fields, or simply refuse to recognise the result of the poll. The result of all three actions would likely be conflict.

If the Sudanese leader can no longer count on the Chinese to back him in clinging to the south, his options become far more limited.“If I was Khartoum, I might be thinking the support of China in the UN Security Council is less certain now, although all we can really do is speculate at this point,” said Downie.

McClatchy-Tribune Information Services