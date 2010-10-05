The recent snaring of a leopard in Munnar and its tragic death revived memories of my brushes with this graceful feline while growing up — and later working — in the hill-resort.

A highly endangered species today, the leopard was sighted fairly often in Munnar’s tea gardens in the 1950s and ‘60s, sometimes prowling around housing colonies in search of the unwary dog or goat. As a teenager, armed with an air-rifle I often combed the forests near our home for jungle fowl and wood pigeons. On one such jaunt while rounding a sharp curve, I was shell-shocked to find a leopard lounging on the grassy path hardly a stone’s throw away. It was as surprised as I was petrified. Rising slowly, its smouldering eyes transfixed me momentarily before it lithely leapt into the undergrowth and disappeared. When I reached home scared and breathless, my brothers scoffed at my story — until the estate watchman visited the spot and confirmed the presence of leopard pugs.

Years later while trout-fishing in a remote area I heard the frantic bleating of a goat in distress and went to investigate. Sure enough, I glimpsed a leopard slinking away on seeing me.

An estate worker once chanced upon two leopard cubs in a tea field. He had hardly picked up the cuddly duo and cradled them in his arms when he heard a blood-curdling snarl from behind. Dropping the cubs like two hot bricks, he fled, never daring to look back. The mother had evidently been watching him all the while. The man indeed had a providential escape.

On another occasion a leopard was found dead near Munnar, apparently due to old age. What mystified forest officials was the fact that all its claws and whiskers were missing besides part of its tail. Soon enough, however, they zeroed in on two locals selling these as amulets guaranteed to ward off evil!

In the 1960s a young British tea planter, a known prankster, shot a cattle-lifting leopard near Munnar. He stole into the local planters’ club and quietly mounted the carcass on a window-sill in the ladies’ lounge. When a prim matron rose to take a break from knitting and gossiping, she was aghast to find a leopard crouching on the window-sill with its fangs bared. Pandemonium broke out and, to cut a long story short, the fun-seeker was formally reprimanded by the club committee for his misdemeanour.

A planter-friend once witnessed a leopard’s viciousness. Relaxing in his sitting room on a Sunday morning, he heard a ruckus on the lawn and was shocked to see a leopard attack his Alsatian. Along with his servants, he raised a commotion and managed to scare off the marauder. The dog, however, didn’t survive the gruesome mauling.

Driving from Coimbatore to Munnar one night a few years ago, the car’s headlights picked out a full-grown leopard crossing the road in a forested area. It seemed unfazed, glaring at us, for several precious seconds, with what appeared to be a mixture of defiance and curiosity. Then, with an air of déjà vu, it slowly sauntered into the undergrowth fringing the road.

I was entranced. Unlike my earlier fleeting encounters, it was the first time a leopard had ever gifted me an unobstructed view of its rosetted beauty and gracefulness in the wild. And, given the feline’s highly endangered status, I sincerely hoped it wasn’t the last time.