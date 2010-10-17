The other day, I was at a stationary store with my Class III son who wanted fancy pencils, erasers, sharpeners and glues. Suddenly his attention got on to a mechanical pencil. He pestered me, saying I should buy it for him; for all his classmates had this sophisticated writing tube. I succumbed to his demand. While my son was choosing his favourite colour and design, I stumbled upon a violet pencil. And, my memories rolled back to a decade ago.

I used an identical mechanical pencil along with a drafter to draw my engineering graphics. During the fourth semester of my course, I was completing some work during lunch-break on a hot afternoon. Suddenly, a senior student asked me whether I could lend her a spare pencil. I wouldn’t have minded meeting her request, but I knew this was going to be quite a task for me. Because I had to do it stealthily — for a particular reason, which is what this is all about.

While I was secretly trying to take a pencil from the box in my bag, the metal case slipped off and fell on the floor with a clank. That box was one from my school days, and evidently was very old and worn out. I tried hard not to show the rusty box to my friend. It was a cherished childhood companion — Camel Instrument Box.

My father had bought the box for me when I was in Class V. It was meant to learn my early lessons of geometry. The compass, the divider, the protractor and the scale — all looked strange nice objects for me then. My teacher taught me how to handle them, and soon I sensed how useful they were in learning more about the subject. My obsession with the topic grew with me, and the instrument box became part of my daily studies. This continued even as I completed my Class X and took mathematics at the plus-two level. And, then on to my BTech. I had it all the while and made it a point to carry the same ‘lucky box’ to all my classes even while at college.

So, my friend, who asked for a spare pencil that afternoon, noticed that I was carrying an ‘ancient’ instrument set. She teased me and said I should better throw it to a rag-picker. That hurt me deeply, and my friend could sense the indignation in the tone of my reply. I told her that it was my ‘lucky box’ and that I would in no way discard it. After all, it had been a part of my study material for the past one decade. I believed that it played a big role in my academic success. Passing each exam with high marks only strengthened that feeling.

A couple of years later, when I got married, I took my ‘lucky box’ with me as I packed off to a metropolis with my husband. The ‘Camel’ case was there along with all my precious belongings. It stayed with me for quite a while. Then, one day I noticed it was missing. By then we had shifted four houses in two cities. So, I presumed it would have gotten misplaced during one of those transfers. It pained me, more so because my father who bought the box had passed away by then.

Today, when my son asks for a new box almost every second month, I realise that present day children are cool about chucking study material. Meanwhile, I am still in search of my old ‘lucky box’. Even though I know I have no academic papers to write in the future.