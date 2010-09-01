The name of the City of Joy makes me nostalgic. It was Calcutta then, the way the British had spelt it. Many events of my college days are fresh in my mind.

Time was when the face of Durga, ever changing with the popular heroines of Bollywood, started evolving from that of Padmini to Hema Malini. Our campus, belonging to a premier research institute in the outskirts of the city, sheltered many brains, which virtually remained in the non-Euclidean planes even in their fondest dreams. We, the undergraduates looked upon them with awe and paid our obeisance at every opportunity.

My initiation into the hostel life was more in tune with breaking of rules than conforming to them. The code of conduct of the hostel did not permit the undergraduates out of the premises after 10 pm. The Gurkhas guarding the gates were instructed to note down the names in a register if anyone turned up late. The warden, a jovial but strict Sardar, checked the entries daily. In his eyes, I was an “obedient simpleton Madrasi”.

On one Friday evening, two of my friends suggested that we see the movie Bees Sal Bad after dinner at a cinema, as that was the last show before change. My quiet nature gave way to the urge to listen to the popular haunting melodies of that Waheeda-Biswajeet starrer.

When we returned it was well past midnight. The Gurkha at the gate, recognising the faces of junior students, promptly produced the register. As planned, we entered the names of three senior research scholars to escape detection.

The Gurkha, not recognising anything written in English, took the register back and allowed us in. We presumed that our escapade would remain undetected. With lovely Waheeda filling my brains, the goddess of sleep embraced me no sooner than I hit the bed.

I woke up with a guilt feeling and consequent fear of detection. Then in the common lunch room, I saw the drama unfolding. The warden crossed over to one of the scholars named in the register. I snooped closer to listen.

The warden enquired politely what held the scholar out so late the previous night. The scholar laughed and said that the warden might have seen a ghost as he had been fast asleep from nine. The warden was embarrassed and moved away fast. My friends were complacent thinking that detection was difficult.

The next day, while going for the morning lectures, I noticed, the Gurkha of the night duty and warden standing together at the campus gate. I balked, but proceeded with a thumping heart. As I was passing the gate, I could see the Gurkha pointing towards me. Then I could hear the warden asking the sentry, whether he was sure of my identity to which he was answered firmly in the affirmative.

In the evening, all three of us were summoned to the warden’s office. I was asked to tell the warden truthfully all that had happened. I told him.

The warden’s face changed to a pleasant one and said, “Wanting to see a good movie is not a crime. If only you had told me, I would have permitted you. Perhaps, I could have joined you.” In an admonishing tone he continued, “But don’t ever try to ride over the rules.”

When we were about to turn back with great relief, he looked at me and said, “I did not expect you to be in this mischievous group.” I literally ran away from his presence with my friends. From then on, I was not a “simpleton Madrasi” any more in the warden’s eyes.

