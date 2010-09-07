Politicians have deemed the area around New York’s ‘ground zero’ hallowed ground. Protesters have paraded signs proclaiming, “No sacrilege at holy ground,” and others have called it the site of a ‘sacred burial’.

And it’s true that the neighbourhood, which many New Yorkers say is an inappropriate site for a mosque, hosts inescapable reminders of the September 11 attacks that felled the twin towers of the World Trade Center and killed nearly 3,000 people.

Some reminders are more overt. Along the perimeter of the former towers site, there are a tribute centre and a makeshift shrine with candles and flowers. Tourists can visit a museum dedicated to the attack. And of course, there’s the ever-present construction on a new tower.

But the area also looks like any other Manhattan neighbourhood. Though it’s been the focus of a national debate over a proposed Islamic community centre and mosque, the neighbourhood isn’t just trying to recover from 9/11; it’s also trying to reinvent itself.

Across the street from the former towers site, there’s a two-story Burger King where visitors can get a glimpse into the new construction. There are the department store Century 21, the St Paul’s Chapel and the church’s graveyard. The city’s oldest parish,

St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, is a block away. A mosque is four blocks away and a strip club is two.

Like every part of the city, it has its morning and evening surge of commuters, with suited office workers dashing to the underground trains. It has ongoing construction and touristy knickknacks for sale on sidewalks.

Mark Scherzer, a lawyer, said he has seen the neighbourhood make the transition from warehouses and office buildings to a residential area complete with dry cleaners and high- and low-end restaurants. After September 11, the neighbourhood looked as it did when he arrived three decades ago, struggling to get its footing.

John Bayles, associate editor of the neighbourhood newspaper, said any debate on the mosque should focus on property rights and neighbourhood revival. “Lower Manhattan is in the middle of this huge rebuilding process,” he said. “Any sort of community centre is nothing but positive.”

Bayles’ newspaper, the Downtown Express, has published several editorials supporting the community centre, called Park51.

Terry Wiederlight, owner of Fountain Pen Hospital, also remembers when the area used to be full of ‘junk stores’. Now it’s lined with restaurants and a smoke shop. The business presence needs to be revived, Wiederlight said, but types of businesses haven’t been regulated. A strip club called New York Dolls is two blocks from the Twin Towers site.

Four blocks away is the Off-Track Betting Corp of Lower Manhattan. Andy Huguet, who comes to the area only to gamble, said the proposed Islamic community centre is coming too soon and the mosque issue is sensitive. The neighbourhood remains fragile. “It’s too delicate,” said Huguet, who lives in Brooklyn.

Many New Yorkers agree. Polls have shown that the majority of New Yorkers oppose a mosque so close. Still, the project does have its supporters.

At the Dakota Roadhouse bar, next door to the proposed site of the community centre, Jeffrey LeFrancois cradled an after-work cocktail. LeFrancois, who used to live in the area, said too many politicians are using the mosque to gain votes. “Most of the opposition is coming from outside the city of New York,” he said.

Indeed, the area already has an Islamic presence. Within a one-mile radius, there are 17 restaurants that serve food in accordance with Islamic dietary laws. Four blocks from the 9/11 site, Masjid Manhattan has been operating since 1970. TriBeCa is also home to Masjid al-Farah, a small mosque near bars and liquor stores 12 blocks from the former World Trade Center site. Both mosques are full, said Ameena Meer, a creative director. “Basically there’s so many people who don’t have a place to pray that they pray on the street on cardboard,” said Meer, a Muslim who has lived in the neighbourhood for 17 years.

People in the neighbourhood need the resources the community centre could provide, such as a library, 500-seat performing arts space, pool and prayer space, she said. If the area is hallowed ground, Meer said, then people are already praying on it. “If it’s a symbol, then where does the hallowed ground end?” she said.

Ray Tahlov still believes the area around his barbershop is special. There aren’t any reminders of the attacks on his block: no flowers, no candles. A nail salon shares his block, along with a saloon. Still, Tahlov said, “This place is holy.”