Only with deep silence comes creativity

Creativity is one of the most talked about things today. Everyone wants to be creative. Often, we call ourselves great thinkers and feel we know everything. But in spite of having all the information, we are not very creative. What do we do to become creative? Is there any way that we can improve our thought process? Can we create creative thinkers? These are some of the questions in front of us today and research is happening around the world about the very process of creativity.

Let us see if there are any processes to make people creative. What makes someone a genius and someone not? What makes someone creative? Does this depend on the food we eat, is it exercise or does it depend on any other avenues or arenas? Why does someone get a violent thought and why does someone get a creative thought?

To understand this, it is very important for us to probe into the source of thought. What is a thought? Where does it originate? Thought is nothing but an impulse of energy and intelligence. That impulse of energy and intelligence to arise and a correct thought to come, you need 16 impulses to meet at a point in the cerebral cortex at the speed of 10 to the power of minus 30 cycles per second. In that short interval of time, when all 16 impulses in the cerebral cortex meet, what we call a thought occurs.

We all have a filter in our mind and we read or listen through this filter. We accept only what we know. Something which doesn’t fall within our belief system, we automatically filter out. This tendency in the mind to take things which it already knows and reject what it doesn’t know is one of the main blocks to creativity.

So, when such blocks affect us, the question is how we can eliminate them. This is where a little knowledge about our self, about our mind, our consciousness, and the root of distortion will help. One needs to understand that creativity only happens when the body, mind and spirit are in tune with each other. When you are continuously on the job, it leads to wear and tear. When you are tired, exhausted and stressed, when you are not in touch with yourself, your creativity and talents are stifled.

You would have sometimes experienced that when you sit with a paper and pen waiting for a creative idea/thought to come, many times it doesn’t! It does not happen because you are waiting for it to come and you become feverish about it. When feverishness clogs your head, your mind is not clear; poetry cannot dawn and no creative thought will come.

So what is the source of creativity? Deep silence is the mother of creativity. No creativity can come out of one who is too busy, worried, over-ambitious or lethargic. Balanced activity, rest and yoga can kindle skills and creativity in you. It springs from a void, and the fastest way to reach that void is through renunciation. For instance, the purpose of sound is to lead you back to that silence within. Music is nothing but sculpting the silence. Renunciation puts you in touch with that space of silence within you and becomes an unending spring of creativity. Retirement and renunciation always rejuvenate the spirit and creation is an inherent quality of the spirit. Anyone who works without retirement can never be creative.

The second aspect for creativity is imagination. You will see that every creative person has some imagination. At that moment one doesn’t think whether the imagination is real or not. Imagination brings creativity and makes even the unreal appear real. If you are thinking only of the ground reality then no creativity will come and if you are only on imagination, totally disconnected with ground reality, then too there is no creativity. A balance is needed. See, life is also like that — a balance between our intellect and our heart, feeling, or intuition. Listening to our gut feeling, developing that intuitive ability within us is another aspect of creativity.

We also need to be conscious of our seven layers of existence which all contribute to creativity.

(to be continued)