For the peace-loving people of the subcontinent, whether the meeting between the prime ministers of India and Pakistan is described as ‘talks’ or a mere ‘conversation’ is simply a matter of semantics. What warms the hearts of millions is the fact that after much heightened tensions Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his Pakistani counterpart were able to meet and generate the ‘Mohali spirit’ to carry forward the peace process. Indian foreign secretary Nirupama Rao took extra pains to define the meeting as a “conversation and not talks in the orthodox sense of the word”. Understandably it is an obvious effort to pre-empt the criticism of Hindu right-wing extremist forces, which after the terrorist act of 26/11 are completely opposed to any re-engagement with Pakistan in the real sense. Furthermore, a cautious approach may help to keep the expectations within a reasonable limit. Indo-Pak dialogue process is comparable to walking through an active minefield, one never knows a wrong step here or there can destroy the prospects of peace for an unforeseeable length of time. The lunatic act of 26/11 was more than a misstep; it very nearly pushed the two nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of war. Such was the ferocity of emotions; it took two and a half years for the leaders of the two countries to even have a civilised ‘conversation’. Even though the political leaders as well as diplomats have been meeting in the sidelines of international conferences in neutral venues, a summit meeting at home truly signals the normalisation of ties. “Every such political-level summit meeting generates an extra positive momentum it imparts to the relationship,” pointed out Nirupama Rao.

In the backdrop of historic Indo-Pak animosities, it might be an overoptimistic view that cricket diplomacy will be able to resolve the vexed issues, particularly the conflict on Kashmir. However it can be said with some confidence that finally India has been able to overcome the 26/11 Mumbai nightmare, which is quite assuring. The credit goes to Manmohan Singh for grabbing the initiative by extending an invitation to the Pakistani leadership to watch the World Cup semi-final at Mohali. Islamabad besieged with a plethora of existential threats jumped at the opportunity. All the stakeholders, read politicians and the military establishment, in Pakistan have reached one conclusion: without normalising relations with India it will be very difficult for Pakistan to attain any stability. Echoing the same Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said, “the Mohali summit, though it was an unstructured dialogue between two neighbours, nevertheless has given an incentive to Islamabad, it is committed to a constructive, sustained and result-oriented process of engagement with India”.

Manmohan Singh’s commitment to peace was never in doubt. Even after 26/11, if he had had his way he would have continued with the peace process with Pakistan. But he seems to be trudging a lonely path. The ‘accidental’ prime minister lacks the political capital and the necessary will to carry along the pro-status quo Sonia Gandhi-led Congress. Moreover, his biggest hurdle is to convince the ever-suspecting security establishment about the virtues of peace with Pakistan. US ambassador to India Timothy Roemer according to the leaked diplomatic cable in his first meeting with then national security advisor M K Narayanan, on August 10, 2009, was astonished to find that, “Singh is more isolated than we thought within his own inner circle in his effort to pursue talks with Pakistan”. The WikiLeaks cable further reveals that Narayanan recounted to Roemer that after the PM spoke to his advisers about India’s ‘shared destiny’ with Pakistan, Narayanan had retorted to the PM: “You have a shared destiny; we don’t.” No matter how much India and Pakistan loath each other, like Siamese twins their very survival is linked to the well-being of each other. Manmohan Singh’s vision of ‘shared destiny’ confirms this reality which hardly any sensible person can dispute. However the mindset in both the countries is still frozen in the acrimony of the past. The prime minister not as forcefully as be believes in peace, but in his own feeble way has persistently tried to shake up this rigid attitude. Unfortunately, time and again, he has failed. That is the reason why the peace process with Pakistan so far has not yielded the desired results.

Realising the importance of peace, even after 26/11, Manmohan Singh has courageously embarked on the path of peace with Pakistan. The resolve to have ‘uninterrupted’ and ‘uninterruptible’ dialogue certainly bodes well for the peace process. The reported progress made during the home secretaries’ meeting a day before the Mohali summit adds to this feel good factor. Yet the hopes for the talks to bring about a ‘permanent reconciliation’ between the two countries as Manmohan Singh has desired are very low. An act of terrorism can again reignite the hostilities. Extremist elements can keep hostage the peace process and the future of billions of people in the subcontinent, sufficiently underscoring the weakness of the peace process.

Irrespective of occasional peace processes, the idea of peace is still a lofty idea — a dream yet to be realised. On the contrary enmity between India and Pakistan is a deep-rooted institutional reality. For public consumption both the countries may maintain that: “We need to focus on dealing with our common enemy — the issues of inflation, poverty, hunger, disease and unemployment for the prosperity of the two countries”.

Despite the fact that half of the population in India and Pakistan is confronted with the problems of “inflation, poverty, hunger, disease and unemployment” both the countries continue to spend billions of dollars on defence. What makes peace more difficult to attain is the fact that India and Pakistan continue to spend billions on the war machine; their investment in peace making is naught. Investments in the war machine will only lead to war, not peace.

In 2007, Manmohan Singh had put forward the idea of “political borders are no longer economic and social barriers”. His dream is to have “breakfast in Amritsar, lunch in Lahore and dinner in Kabul”. Indeed it’s a noble idea, but that road to peace leads from Srinagar and not Amritsar. In a cooperative spirit of coexistence Kashmir today is ready for a negotiated settlement; conflict resolution is the key to peace and not the bartering of territory. Unless India and Pakistan bury the hatchet, peace will remain a pipedream.

Firdous Syed, formerly a separatist, is an analyst based in Kashmir