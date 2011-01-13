“To cane or not to cane” is the dilemma facing the schools these days. Last year the death of a boy by suicide in a high-end Kolkata convent after he was allegedly caned by his class teacher has seen a spate of breaking news in our 24-hour TV news channels and furious debates in other media as well with long verbose articles. As is the trend these days, even the Supreme Court and two high courts have handed down judgments banning corporal punishment. This has become a handle too to politicise the issue blaming the chief minister of West Bengal and the principal of the school for lack of sensitivity. Another incident reported recently where a boy died when he was made to run around the school ground for coming late has been making headlines in the media.

Caning and corporal punishment was never an issue 50 or 60 years ago when we were children. Caning was an accepted fact of school discipline. You had no recourse for higher appeal because a teacher was always right and you are undoubtedly the mischief maker deserving the punishment. No parent would hear a complaint from his progeny about his teacher when a teacher was still bestowed with a status of a guru and guru devo bhava — “A teacher is equivalent to god” was drilled into the head of a child along with mother and father.

Like a Sicilian mafiosi amarta or a vow of silence, you only have to swallow the humiliation of punishment. Even if you dare to complain, you would be treated to another slap or a pinch as a bonus for your audacity. The added humiliation would be impacted not necessarily from your parents but from any one of the extended family members all living under one roof. While caning could be considered a generic term, punishment used to assume different avatars depending on the preferences of teachers.

The technique of administering the punishment to errant students was exclusive copyright of each teacher honed and perfected over time. If it is not a one-teacher school where you can expect one method of punishment, then the punishment would come in many ways. A slap on the knuckle was common enough. A ruler or a wooden piece that would pass for one would be fished out from a drawer and a sharp jolt on your closed fist was one preferred method. Then there was the teacher who had a preference for pinching. The errant kid would walk to the teacher’s side and the teacher would draw him close, pick a spot on the inside of his arm and administer the pinch with a rotational movement till the kid wince with pain.

‘Stand up on the bench’ was the most preferred order. As commanded, one has to go back to the last bench till the teacher takes pity on you to wait for a nod for the punishment to end. There were occasions when the entire class had to undergo the punishment by standing up on the bench when the real mischief maker was not forthcoming to admit the mischief.

But at the end of the day, and when you are old enough to think about it, you wonder, as some parents are charging the schools and teachers nowadays, did it leave a scar on your psyche or left you traumatised for life? The answer is clearly ‘no’ and it all looks amusing on hindsight. Did any parent thinking think of hauling up the school to a law court. The answer again is ‘no’. After 50 or 60 years you still fondly recollect only the many stimulating inspirational and wonderful things that your teachers taught you.