For most of us, there would be in our life something which is ever memorable, so much touching as to move us into tears even at a flashing recall. We may even be driven to wonder whether such human beings do exist in this Iron Era ( Kaliyuga ).

It was a day in 1980. Admitted in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Tirunelveli, I was under treatment for five days as an in-patient for some ‘tropical illness’. Next to mine was situated the IC Unit.

One midnight, I heard the screams of a woman emanating from there. I hurried there to see a woman beside an old man lying on bed, crying uncontrollably calling ‘Appa, Appa’. No movement of limbs was visible in the patient.

The duty nurse, feeling something critical, immediately ran out, only to return in minutes with a male duty doctor. Seeing the patient apparently on the verge of his last minutes, the doctor started tapping on the former’s chest as a measure for restoring the cardiac and respiratory functioning; no tangible result.

Not hesitating even for seconds, he placed his mouth over that of the old fragile battling for his life and tried to restore breathing by air manipulation. Alas, the earnest and duty-conscious resuscitative efforts of the doctor proved futile; the man had left the world.

“What is so special and noteworthy in this? Has the doctor done anything extraordinary other than his duty?” Some may pose such questions like these to themselves. It was, indeed, a different situation.

The doctor was a very young, handsome and trimly dressed up chap. The bed-ridden was an old man definitely, by his look, hailing from a very poverty-ridden family. Bare-bodied and in torn ‘dhoti’ he looked very ugly.

A bad odour was emanating from his person. So much so, anybody, be it even his relative, would think twice before nearing and touching him, leave alone supporting him in discharge of his daily chores. Above all, it was a government hospital where the patient was getting only free, not paid, treatment. In spite of all these, the young gentleman did not think as normal human beings would.

Exercising an exemplary stint of commitment, shunning mercenary attitude, displaying an appreciable missionary zeal, and regarding his profession as a service to humanity, he undertook whatever he could and whatever was expected of him as a dutiful doctor.

Even if he had not resorted to such measures of resuscitation, even the patient’s by-stander, an apparently poor, illiterate and uninformed woman, would not have posed any question to the gentleman and lodged a complaint with any concerned authority. But all these supposed to be in the doctor’s very know-of-things did not come in his way of discharging what he, as a doctor, would have been supposed to. Only his conscience and duty-consciousness reigned supreme for him. He feared his own heart and valued the bond among human beings.

Normally, if we dole out one or two rupees to a beggar or help occasionally a blind person cross a busy road, we would boast of ourselves and get elated that we have done something great, humanitarian, philanthropic and what not; we should not forget that under the sun real great hearts thrive in plenty around us.

Men may come and men may go, but good and humanitarian hearts do exist in our midst forever. Good samaritans surface wherever there is a deep crisis, and save the struggling souls with their little unremembered acts of kindness and love. They show no hesitation at that moment.

A God believer, I would pray: “May such great men swell in number, thereby ensuring that rain comes in good measure and on time.”