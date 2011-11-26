This song for soup boys-u

We don’t have choice-u…”

The Tanglish rap rage that has gone viral and is rocking young India is a cultural metaphor for the state of chaos that defines politics in India. Arranged on the base of a traditional nadaswaram score and folk beat, the song Why this Kolaveri Di from the movie 3 is about unrequited love. It could as well be the anthem of a generation liberated by technology and shackled by politics. Of course the political class just does not get it. It simply escapes them that every second person in India—in a sense of cognition and not just demographic arithmetic—is a post liberalisation child. This generation is born in an age where choice is not seen as a divine political gift but a fundamental entitlement.

India boasts about being the largest functioning democracy, but the essential element of choice is buried in an array of mediocre me-too options. Last week, the Parliament met for the Winter Session. Actually it met to adjourn. The distinct impression voters got is that everybody is talking and nobody is listening, rather everybody wants to talk and nobody wants to listen. The BJP wanted to discuss the issue of bringing back black money from abroad. The Left wanted to discuss the spiralling inflation. Both are issues that need to be discussed and debated. The BJP and the Left wanted the debates to be voted on, the Congress did not. Can the BJP and Left together defeat the UPA on the floor? Is the Congress in such a minority that it is petrified about voting? The Opposition failed to explain why it wanted a vote and the Congress why it was dodging it.

Every day of the week India was promised, “Deal worked out, Parliament to function” as if it was a favour being bequeathed to the masses. And every day they failed to deliver. Those representing the people could not agree—on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. No debate, no discussion. It is not just about the `12 crore a day spent on the session. It is about the abdication of obligations by the elected. Debate has been redefined as the dialogue of the deaf; the temple of democracy has been reduced into the theatre of the absurd.

The staging of vaudeville routine is not restricted to Parliament. It is staged within the UPA Government too. Routinely Congressmen and allies, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by the mercurial Mamata Banerjee being a star guest artiste, derail policy initiatives. Last week it happened again and TMC was back in limelight. Pilloried for inaction, the Government on Thursday displayed some spine and opened up FDI in retail. Of course it bungled in articulating the rationale to evolve a consensus. Sure, it couldn’t have said it was a deal sweetener for Uncle Sam miffed at the messed up Nuclear Liability law. Or that this opens a bail-out window for corporates and will bring down gross NPAs. But surely, this regime has enough talent to argue the efficacy of the policy in creating a supply chain that will curb wastage and deliver better incomes to farmers and affordability to consumer. It could have also explained the need to attract FDI, given the state of the rupee.

Unsurprisingly, the TMC opposed it. Its minister in Cabinet dissented and apparently walked out of the Cabinet meeting. In Parliament, the party joined the Opposition in the well of the house to force an adjournment. Not just TMC, Congress ministers too—three of them—were unconvinced and met Rahul Gandhi to express their concern. The Opposition predictably opposed the idea and shut down Parliament on Friday. Uma Bharti, BJP’s lead manager of the Uttar Pradesh IPO, burnt an effigy of Walmart and promised to do the same to the first shop that came up in Uttar Pradesh.

The Left for all its faults has at least been consistently against foreign investment. The opposition of the BJP—reminiscent of the stand against the N-Deal—is located in cultural mythology, superstition, xenophobia and hypocrisy. If the big fear is that big retail will put small retail out of business, then shouldn’t the Opposition be against all big retail and not just foreign players? And if opening up retail is a bad idea, how come the governments of Gujarat—led by Narendra Modi, arguably their best administrator—and Karnataka supported the initiative in their response to the Centre?

There is no denying the downsides to the opening up of retail to foreigners. There may be genuine concerns that worry many and these could be factored in the guidelines. But then that would require a dialogue, and leaders seem more into atmospherics than delivering real politics. The failure of dialogue has bred a new kind of politics. A few days back, Yashwant Sinha observed that public anger on inflation could turn violent. Almost on cue on Thursday, a person walked up to Sharad Pawar and slapped him. Worse, “Gandhian” Anna Hazare reacted by asking, “Only one slap?” before condemning the attack.

The next day, Parliament met—the only hour in that week—to condemn the attack. There was a lot of blame but little introspection. Pranab Mukherjee aired the existential thought: where is this country going? The obvious answer is: where the political leadership is pushing it. The naked quest for power, the subjugation of national interests by electoral expediency has exposed the hypocrisy of the political leadership. It has led to the degeneration of representative democracy into Vetocracy and Mobocracy.

The political symbolism is unmistakable. Kolaveri is Tamil slang for murderous rage. The irony is that both politicians and Youngistan are asking the same question. Why this Kolaveri Di?

The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own