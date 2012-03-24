This has been a black week for India with the unseemly and unnecessary surrender by the government to the extraordinary tantrums of Mamata Banerjee, whose shallow, parochial politics and penchant for political blackmail is becoming increasingly manifest. After consistently nay-saying everything for the past few months, wilfully putting a spanner in the works of the government, of which the Trinamool is a partner, she peremptorily called on Dinesh Trivedi to roll back the passenger fare increases announced in his railway budget. The grounds were that she was not consulted and that increasing fares to bailout the railways, increasingly sinking into the red, was anti-poor and hence intolerable.

The definition of being pro-poor, according to her and her ilk, is to mismanage the railways on populist considerations and bring this key infrastructural enterprise to its knees by refusing to renew and reform, ignoring safety and efficiency in order to earn cheap kudos, as she did as railway minister and her predecessor before that.

The entire argument put forward by her is an essay in nonsense. “You owe your election to me, and I appointed you railways minister”! “The Railway Ministry is a Trinamool Ministry and you will consult and report to me and not to the Prime Minister” — never mind the oath of official secrecy and the principle of collective Cabinet responsibility. “Either roll back the passenger fare increase or tender your resignation immediately and hand over charge to Mukul Roy, whom I have designated your successor”. “Mr Prime Minister, please take note”. And if past comments are factored in, what Mamata is saying is that while the Trinamool is in need of no allies in Bengal, the UPA in Delhi is dependent on her 19 MPs.

In the recent past, Mamata has harped on the Centre’s alleged neglect of West Bengal by the Centre, “after the ruination of the state by 34 years of Left misrule”, and kept demanding a suitably large “package”. She has blamed dark conspirators and sections of the media for targeting her government for sundry acts of gross lawlessness, patient deaths, the AMRI hospital fire, etcetera. She has thwarted central programmes, feigning outrage at alleged central violations of ‘federalist’ principles; and gratuitously damaged Indo-Bangla relations. Her nine-month record has seen her image unravelling and her party resentful, even rebellious, over her dictatorial and mercurial ways.

As surprising as Mamata’s rash and boorish conduct has been the response of various apologists and UPA critics for whom her antics are grist to their mills. It is astonishing that official/Congress spokespersons should admit Mamata’s right to ‘nominate’ the railway minister who might be anyone of her choice, a ‘right’ earlier accorded to the DMK and other partners with ruinous results. Coalition partners do have a right to Cabinet representation in proportion to their strength and also to consultation. But it is not for them to choose and, insist on particular portfolios and determine who shall be appointed. This must remain the prime minister’s prerogative in the interests of coherence and efficiency and cannot be part of a spoils or patronage system that is getting codified into in respect of the telecom ministry, a fatuous principle that passes for ‘coalition dharma’. The Cabinet must function as a cohesive whole and ministers are collectively responsible.

If Mamata disagreed with the budget, the proper course for her would have been to pull out of the government. But she wants to be an insider and outsider at the same time. What message does this send to the states, many of which have coalition governments, and for the 12th Plan which is poised to be launched? What does this tamasha do to the image of the government at home and abroad? What will investors think?

Dinesh Trivedi acted properly. As railway minister he drafted the railway budget, putting national interest before family and party interest, persuaded by the sheer logic of railway finances and the needs of renewal and expansion. With passenger fares untouched for nine years and faced with an accumulation of half-baked and, often uneconomic constituency-oriented projects, he raised fares and cut down on wasteful expenditure only to be imperiously disowned by his party chief who has forgotten how to spell ‘India’ and for whom the health of the railways appears to be of no consequence. She would deny the Centre the wherewithal to govern and the nation to grow; but insistently demand two pounds of flesh to sustain her fiefdom and follies. Democratic procedure, good governance, coalition politics and national stability have needlessly been brought into question at a difficult time.

Trivedi remains unrepentant and could become a rallying point for gathering dissent among other Trinamool members who seem to be increasingly disconcerted by the arbitrary conduct of their leader. The railway unions too have rallied behind him, albeit for collateral reasons. Why did the government so abjectly capitulate? The PM had commended the original budget. The UPA was also reasonably assured that if Mamata threatened to bring it down, the Samajwadi Party and even the BSP would have stepped into the breach.

The BJP, for all its prancing and posturing, has been bruised by inner party defiance and failings in Karnataka and Jharkhand and by-election losses. J Jayalalithaa has blessed restoration of work on commissioning the Koodankulum Nuclear Power Plant, local objections to which appear increasingly contrived and motivated after the all-clear sounded by yet another expert committee. Let protesters protest peacefully; but no ‘peaceful’ physical obstruction should be tolerated. Power translates into employment, income and rolling back poverty. Such protests have a very high opportunity cost that bear most harshly on the poor.

Many had forecast a stormy session of Parliament. The budget was perhaps unduly cautious in erring in favour of consolidation and pointing in certain directions rather than acting more boldly, or adventurously some might think in what is nationally and globally a parlous situation. Nevertheless, the government must consult and push pending Bills and reforms so that it regains the initiative and is not seen as merely reactive if not inactive even after the railway budget fiasco. Ultimately, if the worst were to happen, fresh elections would be far better than paralysis as there is no alternative government in sight in the present Lok Sabha. The caravan must move on.

(Views expressed in the column are the author’s own)

B G Verghese is a columnist. He can be contacted at bgverghese@gmail.com

