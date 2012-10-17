Two different recent events are very disturbing for the Right to Information. The Supreme Court’s judgment on September 13 orders that information commissions will have to hear all appeals and complaints by two-member Benches. One of these has to be a retired high court judge. The RTI Act provides for a maximum of 11 commissioners who could hear cases in 11 Benches. This judgment reduces these to a maximum of five Benches.

If the maximum number of Benches per commission is five it is unlikely that they will each clear over 3,000 cases annually, ie 15,000 cases per commission. The central, Maharashtra and UP commissions get much over 20,000 cases each year. Most commissions will slowly have pending cases and make the RTI commissions mirror our courts, where the common man has given up.

Out of 35 countries that have information commissions, none has a requirement of having ‘judicial members’. Most of them do not have a requirement of multiple member Benches. All district magistrates are performing quasi-judicial functions without necessarily being lawyers. A study done by legal interns with me of the central commission’s decisions for the period January to April 2012 shows that any legal interpretation is involved only in about 15 per cent of the cases.

The Supreme Court has written the law, instead of interpreting it. If judiciary makes laws, the division of power envisaged in the Constitution is destroyed.

Ominously Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in pic) in his address to the annual convention of the central commission on October 12 has shared his concerns about RTI on some issues. He has talked of vexatious and frivolous RTI applications. A meeting of information commissioners had squarely addressed and rejected this in 2010. To the PM’s comment that information obtained is used to criticise mistakes, I must remind him that citizens monitoring their government is an essential part of democracy. This may lead to certain embarrassments, but must be welcomed to deliver good governance. Citizens have a duty to uncover mistakes/wrong-doing, so that their governments draw the right lessons and improve. The PM mentioned that too much time is taken up in answering RTI queries. The former chief justice had also voiced this concern. This is the consequence of failing to fulfil the obligations under Section 4 of the Act, and PIO’s not understanding that Section 7(9) of the Act specifically addresses this issue. This ensures that government officers do not have to disproportionately divert their resources.

The PM and the Supreme Court have raised the issue of privacy being invaded by RTI. Most of these concerns relate to disclosure of travel and other expenditures by public servants. Citizens have also sought information about caste and degree certificates as well as assets and performances of government servants. In the PUCL judgment the apex court had declared that citizens have a right to know about the affairs of those who want to be public servants (by standing for elections). It is strange that the citizen’s right to get information about those who are public servants is now being called an invasion of privacy. The PM has also expressed his sympathy for PPPs being asked to disclose information under the RTI. All PPP’s have substantial government funding and would have to disclose information to citizens under the Act. The PM’s concerns appear to question the fundamentals of the citizen’s right to information and its relevance to democracy.

Citizens must discuss the Supreme Court judgment and the PM’s statement by holding public meetings. If they are somnolent, the RTI could be weakened so significantly, that the sunshine law may lose its shine.

(Shailesh Gandhi is a former Central Information Commissioner)