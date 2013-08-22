As every customer knows, catching the waiter’s eye at a popular restaurant can be easy if you’re known to be a good tipper — and quite difficult if you’re a miserly one. That smile of welcome or recognition that greets you is proof that you have not been forgotten, thanks to the generous tip you left on your last visit. The niggardly tipper, on the other hand, may end up being a patient “waiter”, literally waiting for a waiter to condescend and turn up at his table.

Tipping is a universal practice that’s a source of supplementary income for millions across the world. A tip basically represents one’s appreciation for service. As a boy I remember my mother tipping the postman when he delivered my father’s monthly money order for our maintenance. The word tip is believed to have originated in the English inns of yore which had slotted boxes bearing the letters TIP which stood for “To Insure Promptness”. And promptness in service is, of course, an ideal that everyone expects as a matter of right.

Many regard tipping as a personal obligation while for others it’s a perfunctory act. Interestingly, a few frown upon tipping as a form of blackmail — an unfair means of securing prompt service. Some tip to impress, some out of genuine consideration for the recipient and others merely to keep up with the Joneses. When one sees others tipping, one doesn’t want to be considered a cad by not following suit. Worse, one certainly doesn’t want others to think that one can’t afford to tip!

The size of one’s tip usually reflects one’s appreciation or disapproval of the service rendered. While a large tip ensures good service (as well as a warm welcome) in the future, a small one or none at all conveys one’s displeasure. Over-tipping is always welcome and never an issue but under-tipping might provoke a disgruntled recipient to spurn one’s baksheesh, as did a churlish cab driver.

He turned down his passenger’s small tip with the caustic comment, “Keep it. You might need it for a cup of tea!”

Ten percent of a restaurant bill is usually considered a reasonable tip for a waiter. Some favour an alternative to direct tipping, namely adding a flat service charge to the patron’s bill to spare him the discomfort of having to decide on the amount with the waiter hovering nearby expectantly — or sometimes breathing down his neck.

However, this would deprive the tipper of the satisfaction of conveying his appreciation personally. As a veteran traveller observed, “A tip is after all a personal expression of thanks and a goodwill earner.”

My own experience as a tipper tips the scales very much in favour of direct tipping and bears out a well-known truism: the tipper, whether generous or not, is assured of prompt and good service.