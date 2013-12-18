No other item of food of a South Indian meal elevates it to an exalted dinner status than the palatable payasam. Dinners are organised, served and consumed, principally, in celebration of a joyous event and sweetness being the pinnacle of sensuous pleasures, payasams have been given primary slot, from time immemorial—though laddus, mysore paks, jangris and their ilk had been stout contenders for the No. 1 slot. Yet, they would be counted only as an addendum—not as a stand-in—even as also-ran.

In those halcyon days, in the established canons of celebratory dinners, payasam was mandatorily served only on a parrot-green giant sized Thanjavur plantain leaf. Once the leaf was cleaned with the back of the hand using drops of water, the service started—the first and foremost item being the auspicious payasam which would be served in a small portion on the south-eastern corner of the leaf, maybe according to dictates of vaastu.

Though the diner should wait for all other items culminating in the serving of jasmine white rice with a ghee chaser, the first delicacy to be tasted from the spread must be the payasam. This is done ostensibly to evaluate the quality of the ambrosia and make a rapid mental calculation to decide the consumption of the rest of the food—keeping adequate place reserved in the belly for payasam which would do an encore in a big way later.

Several valiant trenchermen (who lived joyously to eat—rather than eat to live) would tie an angavastaram around their tummy and would grudgingly cease imbibing further amounts of payasam till—and only till—such tied cloth would disentangle from their burgeoning bellies.

When it comes to the main payasam course, the chief host, usually the bride’s father, would appear with a big indulgent smile and a bigger bucket brimming with hot payasam. He would go round, flooding the leaves with the ambrosia and despite protests (invariably false protests) from the guests who would plead they had had enough by bending their upper frame across the leaf like a nagalingam (cannon ball) flower. Yet, the host would hoodwink them by finding a route sideways and serve one or two more ladles—even spilling on the back of the hand that blocked further supplies.

Hardcore payasam cognoscenti would always crush to smithereens a crisp, fried appalam, earmarked for such purpose on the pool of payasam to tone down or mask its sweetness. They would pause only now and then to lick the index finger dipped into the hot mango or lime pickle, to dispel the cloying feeling the nectar would produce.

Such epicurean eaters have all become extinct nowadays—what with demon diabetes rudely disallowing sweets of any variety. It is a pity the inviting sprawling pool of delectable, colourful payasam that would embellish the parrot-green banana leaf had been imprisoned, for namesake, in a thimble-like paper cup, smaller in size than the disgusting plastic katori men use—huh!—for shaving. How you have fallen from heaven, O Payasam, star of the dinners!