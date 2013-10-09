Narendra Modi is chief minister of Gujarat and has won three elections in a row in that state. He was chief minister in 2002 when widespread communal rioting took place in central and south Gujarat and ever since then his name has been anathema to the Congress, the Left, neo-liberals and what L K Advani termed pseudo-secularists. At the same time he has given good, firm, decisive government to Gujarat, relatively more honest than what one finds in other states and highly development-oriented.

Without even mentioning industrial progress one could cite extraordinary growth in the agricultural sector in Gujarat, which wasn’t hitherto considered to be of great agricultural importance because of lack of water. At present the agriculture growth rate in Gujarat is a multiple of the national average. What is more, in the last 11 years there have been no major incidents of communal violence, not even in districts where it was endemic even under Congress rule.

One could safely state that law and order in Gujarat is well under control. All these achievements have resulted in Modi being projected as a politician who is honest, decisive, firm, administratively capable and who has delivered on a promise of development. The BJP is projecting this persona to an extent where Modi is attempted to be shown as an iconic figure.

After being chosen to lead the party’s election campaign for the 2014 general election the BJP has declared him the prime ministerial candidate. The image of Modi grows larger as he tours the states. With well-attended rallies in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Tiruchirapalli and Delhi there is immense curiosity in the electorate to know Modi and judge if he has anything different to offer. It is said that his rally at Bhopal on September 25, 2013, was the biggest in India. As the Modi image grows one can sense a degree of alarm among opponents, especially the Congress. This takes two forms, the first of which is the mobilisation of Muslims against Modi, with an effort to demonise him for the 2002 riots.

The second sign of alarm is the knee-jerk reaction of Congressmen to various events, the latest of which was the preparation of an ordinance to enable convicted criminals to continue to remain members of parliament and state legislatures in defiance of a Supreme Court judgment. The ordinance’s purpose is allegedly a desire to protect the parliamentary seat of Lalu Prasad fearing his conviction in the fodder scam, and thus retain the support of his party. The proposed ordinance led to anguished howls all over India and the Congress panicked that its enactment will bring great unpopularity. First Milind Deora, a junior minister, opposed the ordinance and thereafter Rahul Gandhi in a press conference used strong, perhaps unparliamentary language to condemn an ordinance brought forward by his own party. Being inexperienced Rahul used language more suitable for the street than for a press conference and I certainly sensed some panic. One could see evidence of frayed nerves and the apparel is beginning to unravel at the seams.

Is Modi an icon? Certainly not. Is he a good, competent, relatively honest chief minister? Certainly he is. Can he build upon his Gujarat experience to provide good government to the country? That remains to be seen. But what is clearly evident is that the people of India are fed up with a weak government at the Centre, the components of which constantly bicker and even resort to mutual blackmail.

People find it difficult to swallow the ad hoc populist decisions of their government, both because they are meaningless and because we Indians have enough reason to believe that all populist measures result in vast sums of money being siphoned off into illicit channels. Populism is the last resort of a government under siege. A confident government takes rational long-term decisions which, over time, strengthen the economy and polity. It is only a government in panic which forgets the basic Keynesian principle that it is the duty of government to kick-start a flagging economy by making public investment, even if it involves deficit financing. A revived economy repays the investment multi-fold and deficit financing here does not lead to inflation.

However, it is only a government rooted in populism which can use deficit financing to pay for doles and subsidies, all of which is money down the drain.

I make this point because people feel that Modi will take hard decisions, not encumbered by populism and that this will not only revive the economy but also provide gainful employment to all. Perhaps it is this perception which is building Modi into a larger than life figure. On law and order, on strategic planning to contain China and neutralise Pakistan people feel that Modi will be much more effective than any other leader. They also feel that India’s international image will, therefore, become stronger. Unless the Congress is able to come up with a convincing case that its economic agenda will be growth with equity and not just populism, there will be public safety and security for all and there will be polity which favours not a particular class, caste or religion, together with a dynamic foreign policy backed up by credible military force which keeps India safe and secure, it cannot stop the Modi bandwagon. He is no icon, but one can sense that he is growing into a snowball which keeps becoming larger as it rolls along. Irresponsible and poorly crafted statements in press conferences cannot counter Modi. He can be stopped in his tracks, but only through a consistent and well-demonstrated agenda of development and good government, both areas in which the Congress and many elements of the so-called Third Front are sadly lacking.

One cautionary advice to Narendra Modi. His speeches so far have been powerful, strongly critical of government and, therefore, attracted a positive audience reaction. He must now spell out his development agenda. What practical proposals does he have for agriculture, forest, environment, industry and business? How will he generate gainful employment? What does he propose for the social sector? How does he intend to create a security regime for the minorities, improve law and order, deal with corruption and revitalise both public opinion and the bureaucracy so that government becomes people friendly, participative and efficient? That, Modi, is the true road to power.

M N Buch, a former civil servant, is chairman, National Centre for Human Settlements and Environment, Bhopal;

