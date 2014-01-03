The plight of metro transport ticket examiners is quite enviable because their task does not merely entail trapping those who commute without tickets but handle those caught red-handed. Many would have seen squads working in a group of three, and always in coloured shirts but wearing khaki pants. They stand together at bus stops/terminus till the vehicle arrives and the moment they decide to strike, two of them stand at the entrances and the third one enters the bus to inspect. Those trying to get down in a hurry are scrupulously examined.

The travellers without tickets can be of any age or background. The facial changes betray much. They could be highly educated and in decent attire or could be clad in casual clothes. In the Sabarimala season, they move around in black or blue dhoti and shirt. The ash or vermilion mark on the forehead and the mala they wear gives an impression they are pious and are unlikely to cheat. But it could be otherwise. I can identify the examiners going by the rexine bag or diary they carry. The diary is used as a pad to make endorsement on paper the conductor is supposed to carry to mark ticket numbers in each slab at every fare stage.

Recently, I came across a person who was caught without a ticket and when questioned claimed to be an orderly of a leading lawyer. He even threatened to get the ticket examiners imprisoned for a few days using his advocate boss. When the examiners pointed out that he had to pay Rs. 500 on the spot by buying ten Rs. 50 tickets issued as receipt for the fine or come to the nearby police station, this man argued that he did not believe in the collection of such a hefty sum. He could offer only Rs.100 and did not need any ticket. He refused to be convinced that it was against the rules. He swore he knew full well where the money went and persisted that he had to go urgently to his place of work. After heated exchanges with the examiners for nearly 15 minutes, he was made to part with `100 (as a special case because he was illiterate and the sum would suffice to correct him), and issued two Rs. 50 tickets. He showed an adamance in words scary, especially if India is heading for empowerment of the common man with the advent of a new people’s party.

Here was an example of defiance to comply with the rule. “Don’t talk about your rules to me. I can give my advocate’s phone number, if you want,” he said. But he did not give the phone number at all. One of the examiners said he had nearly 30 years of experience and was coming across such an incident for the first time.

The incident hints at many more to come when people become even more aware of their “freedom” and a day may come when vehicle users will threaten the police by dropping names (many already do this) or offer of a smaller amount and expect no receipt. It is a point to ponder for both politicians and law-abiding citizens.