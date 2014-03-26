Conventional wisdom in the West says there are no free lunches. The eastern world, arguably more hospitable, has yet to make up its mind, for or against this western maxim.

The people of Pakistan are trying to sort out this riddle in their own inimitable way. They have the riddle staring them in the face since last week when the Nawaz government came up with glad tidings, out of the blue, and stunned the Pakistanis with the news that a “friendly” country had “gifted” Pakistan $ 1. 5 billion to replenish its hard currency coffers. The “gift” had an immediate impact on the health of Pakistan’s battered rupee; its par value, vis-à-vis the dollar, came down to `100 to a dollar from `105-plus.

But while the rupee basked in the glow of amazing recovery, it set off a train of speculation. Which friend of Pakistan had come up with such largesse, the layman asked? The government hedged its bets, skirting the issue. However, eager beavers of an inquisitive news media soon blew the lid of secrecy and spilled the beans: the friend-in-need was none other than Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s regular benefactor. In 1998—when Pakistan was faced with sanctions because of its nuclear explosion—the Saudis had given it virtually cost-free oil for three long years.

But this time around it was a different ball game. Compared to the national apathy of 16 years ago, the Pakistanis are much more informed of the political dynamics today, thanks to a live-wire media that isn’t prepared to digest government’s press briefings without questioning or demur. Besides, as previously reported, the Saudis have been on Pakistan’s back for some time, cajoling and coaxing it, to become an arms supplier to their fanatical jihadi warriors locked in a gruelling tussle with the Assad regime in Syria.

Let alone the pundit, even the layman couldn’t miss seeing the gift had strings attached. The Saudis—sensing Pakistan’s hard currency crunch—were trying to take advantage of this vulnerability by bribing it with a dollop from tons of their petro-dollars. The Nawaz government was put on the defensive explaining the “gift” from Pakistan’s traditional mentor. The government felt so beleaguered that even the non-descript and laconic president Mamnoon Hussain—Nawaz’ handpicked crony for the largely-ceremonial post—waded into the controversy, though he ended up only muddying the waters further with a curious comment that international relations couldn’t be conducted without some input of “hypocrisy”.

It wasn’t hard for pundits to plumb that Nawaz government had a hold on hypocrisy in this case. And, then, the plot thickened further with the arrival in Islamabad, within days of the Saudi largesse, of the Amir (King) of Bahrain, perhaps the most trusted votary of the Saudis among the Gulf rulers. He landed with a large retinue of courtiers, including the chiefs of his army and internal security.

Bahrain has been plagued, the past three years, with a low-intensity insurgency with its Shiite majority demanding its democratic rights from the minority Sunni ruling elite.

Nothing epitomises the Saudi hypocrisy more than their stance on Bahrain. They are tilting at all windmills to topple the minority Shiite regime in Syria, but in Bahrain they have been standing four squares behind a repressive minority Sunni clan against an oppressed Shiite majority demanding its democratic rights.

Pakistan has been indirectly guilty of becoming a party to the persecution of Bahraini Shiites. In 2011, at the height of their insurgency when the Bahraini rulers had their backs to the wall under the people’s backlash, Pakistan allowed thousands of its ex-servicemen recruited as security personnel for the beleaguered Bahraini regime. The injection of trained Pakistani manpower turned the fortunes in favour of the tyrannical regime. The revolt was put down with force.

The aim of the Bahraini king’s unannounced visit to Pakistan—on the heels of the Saudi “bribe” and the first by a Bahraini monarch in 40 years—became crystal clear when on his first day in Islamabad he showed up at the Headquarters of the Joint Services Chiefs to confab with the heads of Pakistan army, navy and air force. A visiting ruler—that too from a tiny Gulf Sheikhdom—descending upon services chiefs is unheard of in Pakistan; it doesn’t happen ordinarily. But the Bahraini ruler wasn’t an ordinary visitor; the Saudi bag of goodies had preceded him to Islamabad giving him leverage to muscle his way into the sanctum of power in Pakistan.

The Bahraini foreign minister—a clansman of the rulers—spilled more beans than he tried to hide in his press briefing in Islamabad. They, the Bahrainis, were seeking more security personnel from Pakistan. That shouldn’t be a problem; there are, already, more than ten thousand Pakistanis beefing up the burgeoning Bahraini security ranks. And Pakistan has plenty more waiting in the wings to take care of the Bahraini needs. They bring in more cash for the cash-strapped Pakistani coffers.

The tradition of Pakistan ratcheting the security of Gulf Sheikhdoms is old. Pakistan has trained the navies and air forces of nearly all of the Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia. Almost 20 per cent of the Bahraini navy is made up of Pakistanis. So more the merrier may well be the motto for Pakistan in response to the Amir’s mission for help. But, the Pakistani people can’t help seeing powerful shades of hypocrisy their president inadvertently made a clean breast of in the exercise. They fault their own government for falling for a petty bribe to cater to outrageous demands of the Saudis and Bahrainis. They understand the seriousness of the stakes involved: the Saudis are twisting the Pakistani arm to salvage the fortunes of their fanatical mercenaries in Syria to topple a tyrannical regime; but are leaning hard on Pakistan to bail out the tyrannical Bahraini rulers. Could there be a more ironic case of blatant hypocrisy?

What incenses the Pakistani people is their sense of sectarian polarisation that a bad move by their government would induce, without fail. Sectarianism is already a serious issue in Pakistan, which would be accentuated by moves to corner Iran and sideline the Shiites who look up to it for leadership. The Pakistani Shiite minority—20 to 25 per cent of the population—will not look kindly to the anti-Iran agenda indirectly furthered by their unthoughtful government.

Is Nawaz conscious of what liability he may be taking on in catering to the excessive demands of his Saudi mentors may be hard to answer now. The jury will be out for some time. That only leaves the Pakistanis bemused. Their benighted rulers are only piling avoidable woes on them.

Karamatullah K Ghori is a former Pakistani diplomat.

Email:k_k_ghori@yahoo.com