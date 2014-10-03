Brihaspati Can't Save Them All

Neelima Mathur By

A man actually molested a two-and-a-half-year old girl in Delhi recently. Such headlines riddle your body with goose pimples. Rape is rampant and the prime minister makes a special mention at Red Fort. He says we need to address it at the level of society, within homes and communities. Sure, but where and how?

I have struggled with one question: how do you identify a molester or rapist? Does this barbaric breed have a particular face, body language, verbal language, daily routine, dress style? No.

Across urban slums, remote villages, upscale condominiums and lifts in five-star hotels, only one thing is common: the grotesque Act. It cuts across caste, class, profession, intellectual status, lonely dark corners and busy, brightly-lit locations. The animal lurks everywhere.

I am a strong, fearless woman. My journalistic training has given me an alert antenna. Recently, an astrologer told me, I’d been greatly saved right through life because of Brihaspati (Jupiter). It really set me thinking.

Yes, I have been saved from actual rape and it may be thanks to Brihaspati. Here are three stories from my life.

I was less than five. No sharp antenna and I became a victim of child molestation. It is a collection of images stamped forever. A “handsome” young man (how do I remember that), holding me in his lap, making desperate sexual movements. I was an only child and guess, with doting parents, there was enough attention between them and Ramabai. I have flashing images of Ramabai entering the room. She probably stepped out, thinking I was in safe hands with an elder brother-type neighbour. My parents moved from the residence. I don’t know the time span but I can guess it was linked to Ramabai frantically grabbing me into her arms in panic.

In my 30s. My colleague-husband was out of town, a growingly powerful gentleman insisted we meet...with a condition: there should be NO ONE in the office. Antenna up. It was decided my staff would stand by in the neighbouring office. The man came, preferred not to sit in the open office lounge, insisted we sit in our video editing room. He on the sofa, me on the editor’s chair…a few pleasantries. Then, silence and looking at me pointedly. I cannot recall for how long. My body language was belligerent, my face stern. He went away, became king-maker in the coterie of the reigning queen of India. I was shattered. Of course, our company lost a life-time chance of making millions.

In my mid-50s,..emerging from severe depression. Dear decades-old friends are visiting us amidst pristine nature. The male “friend” is sitting with me on the balcony, soothing me with soft talk, stroking my back with “affection”. My antenna is missing in the supposed secure familiarity. Within seconds, it turns and I am mauled. This man parades the security-ridden corridors of Defence, is linked to our secret service and has had prestigious study tours and postings abroad. He “did it to me” one fine morning in my own home sprawling with guests.

A female is not safe. Never.

Modi is right. We need to start talking. For the sake of every baby, girl and woman we can save. Brihaspati does not save them all…alas…