A day before the world celebrated the International Day for Disaster Reduction, India battled with what would have been one of the worst disasters in recent times. Cyclone Hudhud hit the east coast with winds approaching 200km per hour thrashing everything to earth. Visakhapatnam, once the most industrialised city after Kolkata in the east, will have to wait for years to regain its lost glory. The city, known for its beach tourism, steel plant and naval command, was the worst victim. It will be impossible to quantify the actual loss, which may run into hundreds of crores of rupees.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department’s accurate prediction helped in evacuating around four lakh people to safe areas, thereby minimising the loss to lives and property, something that drew international acclaim. The death toll was not even a fraction of what India lost when a super-cyclone hit Odisha in 1999 killing 10,000 people and five lakh cattle. From 1999 to as recent as 2008, India’s weather forecasting was unable to accurately predict and a warning was issued at as short a notice as 24 hours before the cyclone. Technology has considerably improved over the last six years.

The department is now better equipped and the predictions have been more accurate, compared to foreign weather forecasters, including those of the US. Countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan depend on India’s meteorologists for weather forecast.

Last year, Odisha was able to evacuate around one million people before cyclone Phailin hit the state. It shows how the disaster risk reduction (DRR) and effective disaster relief operations helped Odisha and the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to fight the nature’s fury. As per the latest Global Humanitarian Assistance report released last month, around 22 per cent of people affected by natural disasters live in India. Given the high susceptibility to earthquakes, floods, landslides and cyclones, the country has spent a significant amount in disaster management activities.

The latest estimates show that India has spent around $9 billion in the last four years for DRR activities. Around 72 per cent of the amount was spent towards providing disaster relief and rehabilitation—51 times higher than the international humanitarian assistance of $137 million.

Around one-fourth of the entire investment in DRR activities has been spent in four states in the Bay of Bengal. The disaster-prone states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have spent around $1 billion for building hundreds of cyclone shelters and for advanced weather prediction technology. In the absence of such investment, the destruction could have been far worse.

India has come a long way from two major disasters it faced—the Odisha cyclone in 1999 and the Gujarat earthquake in 2001—which took 9,843 and 20,005 lives respectively, besides huge financial losses. It has improved its technology, which provides accurate and timely prediction of events like cyclones for better preparedness and deployment of National Disaster Relief Force teams for rescue operations.

Weather satellites like Kalpana, INSAT-3A and INSAT-3D provide better precision and pictures than thermometers used earlier for making weather charts that were far from accurate.

While there has been a significant improvement in the prediction of cyclones, India is still not equipped for predicting other calamities like floods and earthquakes. Had the Central Water Commission forecasted the flood that hit Jammu and Kashmir last month, both the state and the Centre could have set an example of better preparedness like the cyclone Hudhud. Worse, the state had no disaster relief plan or strategy.

The Global Positioning System (GPS) is being used in California for predicting floods and earthquakes. Ground-based GPS weather stations, when combined with sensors such as accelerometers and barometers, can be used for evaluating and predicting earthquakes and flash floods. The government must learn from tragedies like floods that devastated the Kashmir Valley and Uttarakhand. Accurate prediction is just one leg to a successful disaster management plan, the other must take care of DRR. One way is to plan, formulate and implement climate-risk management strategies, especially for disaster-prone areas.

The Indian coastal region covers 130 towns within 84 districts in 13 states and Union Territories. Around 320 million people, i.e. 25 per cent of the population, stay in the region. They always face the risk of natural calamities. The area has huge infrastructural facilities, including transport, road and rail network, maritime and port facilities, industrial zones and parks and petroleum refineries and industries. Every time a cyclone strikes, the government announces a relief package running into thousands of crores of rupees. Had the government directed huge investments towards building and reconstructing “climate-resilient cities”, people staying there would have been happier. As on date, the country has only seven such cities and Surat is the only city with a climate change plan in force.

A recent working paper titled Planning Climate Resilient Coastal Cities—learning from Panaji and Visakhapatnam, released by the The Energy and Resource Institute, highlights the importance of climate resilient infrastructure and services in coastal areas, especially the East Coast, which is more susceptible to the vagaries of the sea. The study recommends various steps for mitigating the risk and impact of floods by changing building designs, construction of electric substations at a safe height, optimising airports and seaports, restructuring drainage system and solid waste management. But most states are not interested in implementing climate resilient strategies barring Goa and Gujarat.

Of late, the government has been talking about building smart cities. However, there is no clear-cut definition a smart city. It is understood as a city where technology plays a vital role in its functioning. The finance minister has earmarked `100 crore to develop smart cities. But it is useless to think of such cities if people and infrastructure are vulnerable to climate changes.

During his visit to Visakhapatnam, prime minister Narendra Modi declared an assistance of `1,000 crore to make it a smart city. But, the Modi government must realise that building a climate-resilient city is far better than a hi-tech, smart city sans any capability to bounce back when a natural calamity hits it. It is equally important for state governments to understand that demanding a big relief package after every calamity and claiming status of national disaster does not offer a long-term solution.

