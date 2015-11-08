The Indian voter is the ultimate enigma, the old-style democrat (in its original form and meaning, not in the American way) with a silent opinion. No matter how one tries to read his/her mind, it remains rather elusive. Till the EVM seals are broken and the real hard numbers are counted, no one really knows whose prophecy got lucky. Neither the politician, nor the ubiquitous hack or psephologist, nor even the inveterate democracy-watcher, can predict anything with unfailing certainty. The beauty of the Indian democracy, despite all its limitations, is that it still retains the charm of the secret ballot.

This is a truism that has been reinforced time and again. That is the reason why post-poll surveys and exit polls can add to the suspense, generate a little more excitement, but rarely throw up a unanimous, near-accurate prediction. To the angry letter writer—the regular readers of this paper—this can be humbly put, in India no one can really tell for sure which way the majority voters will swing. They can be wooed but don’t come pre-fabricated.

One of the readers expressed his irritation in a long email at what he perceived as hedging. He wondered if I was gripped by some kind of “scare” that made me desist from stating in plain terms that Narendra Modi is helping BJP sweep or Nitish Kumar is winning hands down, even after travelling around Bihar. Instead of writing on the caste factor and the possible split in votes on those lines, I should have hinted at the potential victor, in his opinion. And then a valid question: what’s special about caste in Bihar that it deserves so much attention, when it is a factor in every state—the Nair community in Kerala votes on caste lines, just as the Vokkaliga and the Lingayat in Karnataka, the Kappus/Kammas/Reddys in Andhra and Telangana, the Patels in Gujarat, Jats and Marathas in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Caste (and community) offers interesting paradoxes vis-à-vis voting behaviour, though it’s usually understood as a constraining element in decision-making—reducing the scope for free choice. Caste is indeed a factor everywhere—and always was, even before the emergence of caste-based parties. Caste affiliations could impel politics to move in certain directions and influence party and voter behaviour both, infecting even the Left parties, otherwise famously reticent on the question in theory. A scholar from Bengal, then a card-holding member of the united Communist party, recalls how in a party office back in the Fifties, candidates were selected in a clinical fashion based almost entirely on the caste profile of constituencies. Even in Kerala, the comrades were often said to have exhibited a latent caste hierarchy, the denial of chief ministership to OBC leader Gowriamma being the most arrant example.

Modi’s own rise to pre-eminence partly owes to the BJP’s promotion of OBC leaders in the Nineties to counter Mandal. But the difference is that, in all these, caste is an underlying structural factor, not the overt factor.

In Bihar, on the other hand, almost every election since 1990 has been fought explicitly on the question of caste empowerment—either in affirmation, or, as in the old Nitish Kumar-BJP alliance’s politics, in an appeal to move beyond it (if not exactly to dissolve it, for Nitish’s own figure carried forward that symbolism of OBC aspiration). All chief ministers since 1990 have come out of politics that addressed caste deprivation directly.

Even this time, the script turned half-way as caste came centre stage. The mystery of the voter’s choice could be seen as composed of one thing: to what degree did the voter allow other factors to determine his or her choice. In many individual minds, it would have been a question of being pulled by multiple impulses. A vastly more unpredictable scenario than, say, voters in Allahabad choosing between the reigning superstar of those days, Amitabh Bachchan, and ageing politico H N Bahuguna in 1984, and even a commoner being able to read the mood: the complexities were considerably reduced in that urban seat because of the context and the contestants. Voters in Bihar or elsewhere often present an inscrutable picture, canny enough to fool even the surveyor with safe information. The psephologist and post-poll surveyors have got themselves entangled in less-than-accurate predictions on too many occasions. The extent of the Modi sweep in 2014 eluded the reporter, the oracular psephologist and even seasoned politicians. Just as the Arvind Kejriwal comeback months later tripped them up. Or the 2004 Vajpayee rout. A national print publication similarly got the 2007 Gujarat polls spectacularly wrong, in what many felt was the survey agency acting out a presumed bias.

The method of quantificatory analysis, based on aggregated data elicited after a crucial choice of sample size, delivers what seems to be a ‘scientific’ result—as against the impressionistic holism of a journalist’s reading—but it’s not necessarily a superior one. Surveyors also can bring silent prejudices into play, allowing confirmation bias to structure results to some extent.

Political parties are often in possession of the most exhaustive data-collecting mechanism. Their eyes on the ground affords them such a panoptic vision that sometimes the very idea of secret ballot seems under threat. (If the big party’s man at the block level knows all households, and who went out to vote, things are dangerously transparent.) Their internal assessment surveys, too, can be brutally honest, vastly different from what they put out. Even then, they get it wrong.

By Sunday afternoon, the air over Bihar will clear. Two contrary images. A young Yadav voter—the first generation in his village to go into higher education—wants a pro-development government, above caste empowerment politics, which will help him get a decent private sector job in his state itself. And Abdul, a third-year student of history, voted Modi in 2014. Now distraught at the polarisation, he talks of his community’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Whoever becomes the CM, he has to address both aspirations—the mainstreaming of both, the allaying of their economic and social anxieties, while ensuring the girls continue to cycle to their schools safely.

