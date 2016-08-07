A lean, mean lokpal can correct constitutional flaw

It would be recalled that following the massive agitation by Anna Hazare, the Centre passed the Lokpal Bill, after a midnight parliamentary session drama. As could be surmised, no political party in India is keen to have an effective Lokpal, who is likely to cramp their free-wheeling arbitrary style of functioning.

In the early 60s, Santanam, an MP, had recommended an ombudsman to watch over the behaviour of politicians and keep them ‘honest’. Many observers have pointed out that the basic, structural flaw in our Constitution relates to the absence of an effective check over the political class. When caught in alleged wrong-doing, the standard sanctimonious declaration of a politician is “the law will take its own course”. In Indian conditions, particularly where influential politicians are involved, the legal course is interminable. A US or French President could be indicted within months and brought to book, but the Indian politician gets a long rope to interfere with the legal system forever.

The concept of Lokpal was not to replicate the judicial system, but as a quick measuring rod to pronounce if there is a prima facie case against a senior functionary of the executive, and to ask him to step aside till the matter is examined by due process. The Constitution does not confer unchecked right for ‘public service’—when the Lokpal sees or perceives a prima facie case, the senior functionary needs to step aside till he is cleared or sent to jail, as the case may be. The above is not in the interest of the Indian politician. All ingenuity has been used to confuse the Lokpal with a large bureaucratic machinery; call him a ‘corruption’ czar, make sure his hands are tied.

The only by-product of the Anna movement was to act as the launching pad for Kejriwal, who jettisoned the Lokpal movement so close when full success was assured, to catapult his entry onto the political stage, and in turn enable him to use foul-mouthed vituperation and disdain for the Constitution as his weapons.

Last week, there was one more twist to the Lokpal tale, so reluctantly agreed to in 2013. In a quiet, unobtrusive maneuovre, Parliament passed a Lokpal amendment bill to postpone till further notice ‘the need for public servant, bureaucrat and NGO officials to declare their property details and financial interests’.

There can be no justification to keep these away from public gaze, effectively forever—the public has a right to know the financial status of our permanent and political executives. NGOs are in ‘public space’—while the donor may be anonymous, the NGO by definition operates for a public purpose. Therefore, there can be no reason to argue that the office-bearers or ‘patrons’ or ‘trustees’ of NGOs should be exempted from public scrutiny.

Without doubt, there are excellent public-spirited NGOs; equally there is no shortage of parasitic ones. Any insider knows that a large proportion of foreign funding of these NGOs is meant for destructive, inimical interference into national interest.

There is no doubt that the executive is keen to clear up the system—witness the sea-change in the way policy-making is conducted in the Central government, compared to two years ago. Unfortunately, this situation is not true of nearly all state governments, where corruption is galloping. The only charitable explanation for the recent Lokpal amendment sponsored by the Centre could be that it was a potential quid-pro-quo to appease large segments of the Rajya Sabha, to ensure smooth passage of the GST—one hopes this is the correct explanation.

India needs a ‘lean’ and ‘mean’ Lokpal at the earliest to ensure that the politician and senior bureaucrat are ‘kept honest’. The flaw of having no check on the executive needs to be corrected—an effective Lokpal can provide one major answer. The continuity of the democratic process as envisaged in the Constitution, based on 70 years’ experience, demands that new checks and balances have to be in place, sooner than later.

TSR Subramanian is a Former Cabinet Secretary

tsrsubramanian@gmail.com