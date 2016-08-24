Home Opinions

Key to murder hooked to a question

Published: 24th August 2016 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2016 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ruth Rendell is the high-priestess of the country police procedural, and one of the most important names in detective fiction. Her Inspector Wexford is an important mention in the canon of detective fiction. Perhaps what is the most impressive about Ruth Rendell is her exemplary consistency. She has written volumes and volumes of mysteries, but rarely has her standards fallen — one can pick up an Inspector Wexford novel, and be fairly certain of a jolly good ride. And she was not repetitive either — she wrote under the pseudonym Barbara Vine for psychological crime novels, a marked difference from the Inspector Wexford whodunits, and those are rather good too.

Since our recommendation From Doon With Death is the first in the series, it would be remiss not to give an introduction to Inspector Wexford. Chief Inspector Reginald Wexford is a middle-aged country policeman. He has a temper, and is not a man to suffer fools lightly. He is a large, ungainly man; grumpy and somewhat curmudgeonly. Just an ordinary policeman, with a stay-at-home wife and two daughters. An ordinary man, doing a job. The standardfare bumbling country policeman? Not quite. Wexford in extremely well-read, he has got a rapier-sharp intellect, is meticulous in his attention to detail, and most importantly, is remarkably persistent.

From Doon With Death starts with the murder of Margaret Parsons, a somewhat frumpy, timid woman from Kingsmarkham. She was the epitome of nondescript: conventional, religious, homely and pretty much devoted to her husband, her garden and her church. Her life was an open book, and truth to be said, not a particularly interesting one. The first question the reader will have to deal with is — Who would ever want to murder her? But murdered she is: strangled to death, her body abandoned in the nearby forests.

As the Inspector investigates the case further, a secret from Margaret Parson’s past life tumbles to life. There’s a stash of books in her library, all of which have passionate notes of love inscribed in them by a former lover, only identified as Doon. Who is Doon? The resolution to the crime hinges on that question, and Inspector Wexford goes about in his meticulous, methodical way to get to the end of it. From Doon With Death might not be as startling for today’s reader as it might have been for ones who read it in 1964, the year the novel was released, but it is still a mighty fine yarn.

It’s a very satisfying detective novel, standalone, and a fine start to an important detective series.

 

(The writer is a business development executive in Hyderabad)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp