Bengaluru is preparing for a global investors’ meet. One in the line of many such conventions taking place around the country since India kickstarted economic reforms more than two decades ago. The epithet ‘global investors’ is viewed with some awe and some admiration by the common folk. They think the government is doing something great, such as bringing new industries, increased trade and commerce, which will provide lots of jobs for the young, create new opportunities for the business classes and through all this, larger incomes and money will flow, which will enable them to have a good life. In a way, the government, like it does with other schemes, indulges in creating an aura of good times, acche din, among its denizens through such extravagance.

Although industrial and economic development has happened in some states on account of political efforts and will, the sustained economic and industrial growth has been mainly due to geographical, environmental and socio-cultural reasons of those respective regions and not merely due to political efforts. If you examine the rise of Gujarat as an industrial power, it should be attributed to the age-old tradition of entrepreneurship the Gujaratis have cultivated, the forays they have made offshore, exploring business opportunities, the favourable geography and their genial acumen of mixing with other cultures and people.

It’s not because of Prime Minister Modi’s efforts alone. Business is in their blood. But what Mr Modi did as a Chief Minister was to conscientiously evaluate the industrial strengths and aspirations of his state and consolidate them by extending the necessary initiatives and support and wisely hoist the state’s image at the national level. In so doing, he also wove an elaborate political strategy thereby laying a foundation for his rise to national political power.

What is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah up to? Or is it Mr Deshpande? Whoever might have thought of it must have a clear picture in their mind of the state’s merits if they are trying to shine through this global industrial summit and project the state at the national level. Is the state equipped in terms of its geographical, cultural and environmental advantages? Other than for the IT sector, Karnataka doesn’t seem to have developed the infrastructure to lure other kinds of industries from outside. If there are some industrial areas or layouts operating, their infrastructure is inadequately conceived and built. All kinds of industries are accommodated here which doesn’t ensure sustainability. In the long run, production, productivity and returns on investments suffer.

This has happened in Bengaluru, in Hubli-Dharwad and in other places too. There is no clear and authentic blueprint of Karnataka’s potential for a panoramic industrial and economic growth. The departments of industry, power, water, forest, revenue and urban development have to work in seamless coordination to bring about a detailed plan of Karnataka’s potential for sustained economic and industrial growth.

Ad hoc investments can be lured but not sustained which is bad for growth and the economy. Investments ad infinitum are the mark of a strong economy. So, a blueprint to tell the foreign investor as to where he can plough something in is the crux of the state’s business agenda and more particularly, the global investor initiative. No doubt Karnataka has a lot of potential to grow into a stronger economy provided we know which are the prospective areas. And what’s more important is whether foreign investments will address issues of social and economic equity, the mandate of inclusive growth?

Above all this, there is a need to look at the environmental scenario of a state that is planning a growth strategy. What kind of businesses are good for the state that may not harm the ecology more than necessary and also at the same time, support the sustainability of such business enterprises? Karnataka seems to have great potential for agro-processing industries. It’s pertinent to know that agriculture is the largest industry and Karnataka is endowed with variegated agro climatic zones and soils; a potential for sustainable, healthy employment and empowerment and food security.

The state should look at this exploration more closely. Great strides are made in the domain of agricultural science which needs to be popularised and made available for a new crop of entrepreneurs to start new ventures. If all the attractions and trappings available for the industry are provided to agriculture, there will be a dramatic metamorphosis in the area of agri-business in Karnataka. It has huge employment potential and reduces rural migration. Then there is tourism whose potential is least understood and hence, little exploited. Karnataka has all avenues and possibilities of tourism development. It has enchanting forests, rivers, ocean-bound mountains and mesmerising landscapes which are poorly exploited. The mysterious and majestic splendour of the ancient temples and monuments, the poetry and philosophy of the glorious land is going begging because there is no vision with us as to how to tap such golden opportunities by developing and promoting multi-layered modules of tourism promotion on a global level. The fetish for five-star facilities, the corrupt obsession of the government must be discarded totally and replaced with culturally amicable and eco-friendly provisions.

The biggest damage is being done to the environment by overemphasis on urbanisation. There is large abuse and misuse of natural and human resources in growing mega cities and metropolises of this country because the urbanites are not aware how the resources are procured for their consumption. The penchant for urbanisation must be removed from minds of policy-makers and the bureaucracy.

If you look at the projects announced by the Global Investors’ Meet, projects like ‘water parks’, ‘ice parks’ ‘Disney Land-like attractions, they seem to serve little purpose considering shrinking water supplies, mindless traffic coupled with frenetically rising population the metropolis is facing. The carrying capacity of Bengaluru is critically wounded even as the civil authorities are unable to manage the growing problems of garbage disposal, polluted lakes and rising air pollution. Hordes of migrant families move into the exploding urban sprawl as the city’s real estate mafia keep plundering the remaining green vestiges.

Climate change, food security and depleting natural resources coupled with new challenges the urbanisation processes are throwing, governments have to be cautious about their new economic policies. The global investors may not understand or visualise the local issues linked with their projects but sooner or later, they will have to face them. The serious environmental issues cannot be addressed by simply making smart cities or digital India. Mr Modi is capable of giving a serious thought to this important issue while he dreams big of this country. And honestly, Siddaramaiah and Deshpande need to look at if they are making wise decisions.

The author is an award-winning filmmaker and environmentalist. Email: ecowatch22@gmail.com