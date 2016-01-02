Modifying Bilateral Ties with Old Friend Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his first state visit to Russia during 23-24 December, 2015 to take part in the 16th annual bilateral summit. He and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the bilateral ties covering a number of issues, including security, trade, commerce, science & technology, defence and energy. Talking about the bilateral ties, the Prime Minister described Russia as “a strong and reliable friend,” while Putin expressed his happiness about “developing the privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.” This gesture, along with the signing of 16 agreements, is being seen as very significant in sustaining and expanding India-Russia ties.

One major step taken in this regard is the move to deepen defence partnership with Russia. On the eve of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Indian government had announced the purchase of five S-400 supersonic air defence systems from Russia, costing around `40,000 crore. Modi further sealed some important defence deals with Putin in Moscow — the two sides agreed on the manufacture of Kamov 226 helicopters in India; India’s Reliance Defence signed a manufacturing and maintenance deal potentially worth $6 billion with Russia’s Almaz-Antey.

These defence agreements are significant for both the countries. Remember, India’s defence ties with the erstwhile Soviet Union and later, with Russia have been a major pillar of bilateral ties. However, in recent times, the relationship has been strained. Russian strategists and diplomats, in fact, raised a hue and cry over the loss of some of Indian defence deals to the US, Israel and other countries. On the other hand, India expressed its annoyance over the failure of Russia to deliver aircraft carrier Admiral Gorshkov on time — India paid Russia $2.34 billion due to significant escalation in the cost of the aircraft. Russia’s decision to supply to Pakistan Mi-35 Hind attack helicopters and Klimov RDP93 engines for the JF-17, also alarmed the Indian defence establishment.

Against this backdrop, the renewed engagement between the two countries is certain to play an important role in infusing trust and confidence in the relationship. In particular, firstly, the defence and other agreements have sent out a strong message that New Delhi continues to consider relations with Moscow an indispensable part of its foreign policy milieu. Secondly, India and Russia agreed to strengthen defence partnership in line with the ‘Make in India’ programme. Thus, unlike until now when only the public sector has been involved in defence cooperation between the two countries and the Russian defence establishment has treated India as a market for licence production alone, the new initiatives would promote joint manufacturing of defence products in India and motivate the private sector to play an important role in developing a strong defence manufacturing base in India.

Thereby, it will eventually reduce India’s dependence on defence imports. It needs to be emphasised that Make in India also aims at making India an essential player in the global defence market. As India is expected to spend $250 billion over the next decade to upgrade its military, Russia wants to seize this opportunity to become a major defence player in this mission by expressing its readiness to work jointly with India in defence production. The boost to defence engagement would also help India in dampening the growing engagement between Russia and Pakistan. On the economic front, India and Russia decided to institutionalise the CEOs’ Forum, which will meet twice a year, once in India and Russia. The two sides also reached an agreement on liberalisation of the travel regime for businessmen of both the countries. These and other measures would certainly help the two countries in increasing the volume of bilateral trade from $ 10 billion to $ 30 billion over the next decade.

While earlier this year, India’s ONGC Videsh Limited had acquired 15 per cent stake in Russia’s Rosneft’s Vankorneft Oil fields, Indian companies have also shown interest in investing in the hydrocarbon sector in Russia and there is an expectation of an early finalisation of new investment proposals between Rosneft and Oil India limited.

As Russia is currently under severe financial stress on account of the economic sanctions imposed on it by the US and the European Union for attacking Ukraine, a sharp decline in oil prices and its military involvement in Syria, President Putin sees India as a country which can play an important role in fixing the economic crisis, given the fact that the Indian economy is performing better than many other economies of the world. From India’s point of view, the Make in India initiative has encouraged Russian public and private sector companies. In fact, they have shown willingness to invest in India in the areas of construction, major infrastructure projects such as dedicated freight corridors and industrial clusters, smart cities and engineering services by sharing technologies and skills.

At the same time, Indian companies are also encouraged to explore major investment options in Russia, especially in natural resources such as coal, fertilisers, hydrocarbons, minerals and rare earth metals. Counter-terrorism is another area where the two leaders found convergence of interest. This is evident from the fact that they strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, stressing the need for effective global efforts in dealing with this ugly menace. They also called for the elimination, once and for all, of all “safe havens” of terrorists, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. India and Russia also share concerns about the aggravation of the security situation in Afghanistan, including along its borders.

While India has in the past implicitly expressed its support to Russia on the issue of Syria by not joining the western block in criticising its actions, this time, Prime Minister Modi openly shared Russia’s concerns over developments in Syria. In fact, the two leaders expressed common understanding that the internal armed conflict in Syria cannot be solved by the use of force, but rather through political and diplomatic means. India’s stand on Syria certainly plays an important role in cementing the bilateral ties, as there was a growing feeling in sections of Russian strategic experts and analysts that unlike them, India is not coming forward to support Russia in “difficult times.” A sharp rise in Russia-China defence ties, an assertive foreign policy of a rising China in Indo-Pacific region, US-Pakistan relationship and China-Pakistan nexus further require India to take initiatives to improve ties with Russia. India also needs Russia’s support for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, the SCO and the multilateral control regime: Wassenaar Arrangement, Nuclear Suppliers Group, Australia Group and Missile Technology Control Regime.

It becomes amply clear that India-Russia relations continue to remain as important as, if not more than, in the past for both the countries to achieve their national interest in a changing regional and global security environment. Thus, while Prime Minister Modi’s visit has set in motion the process of accelerating the bilateral ties, it requires calibrated efforts to take the relationship to new heights.