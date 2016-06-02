New governments are in power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam. These are occasions marked by hope. Though no citizen believes all the promises in election manifestoes would be implemented in full, hope rises in the collective mind for better times. If we really probe the idea of these ‘better times’, we will invariably arrive at stunningly simple expectations.

While outrageous corruption, flamboyance, insensitivity and arrogance are (generally) rebuffed, people want a government to deliver what was promised. All governments, regardless of political and ideological differences, want to do good. General resentment sets in when the chasm between decision and delivery widens. Here is where bureaucracy as the executive apparatus of the government becomes crucial.

Bureaucracy everywhere follows certain internal rules. Their thought process does not vary from state to state in its essential nature, though techniques and style might vary. Seven common patterns of behaviour are discussed below. Like any attempt at categorisation, there is the risk of over-simplification. Yet, these seven habits indicate the general ploys of administration.

Good rule, wrong context

Any good idea can be shot down by making it illegal. A rule quoted out of context or in a wrong context can kill any noble initiative. Of course, another rule that facilitates required action might be available but it would normally be concealed. If a rule comes in the way of doing something genuinely needed, that rule has to be amended. An elected government is mandated to do so. Bureaucracy should be asked to locate the rule that helps rather than blocks. For instance, delay in submitting an application by an illiterate person should not be the sole ground to deny him benefit.

Lethal over-enthusiasm

Lethargy is bad, but hyper enthusiasm is worse. Either to display loyalty or impress the boss, many functionaries act in haste. Even before an idea is articulated, the hyper-enthusiast is all set to implement it. With no patience to gather inputs, he pulls the trigger at the suggestion of a command of the (new) boss. None could be more dangerous than these restless souls. They have to be asked to go slow.

Wilful amnesia

In our system, bureaucracy is permanent while the political executive changes. That means bureaucracy that ought to provide professional backing for governance is equipped with information and experience. Any new government will have its set of pet ideas. But, they may not be new. There could have been similar schemes in the past. What is often required is refinement of existing schemes because considerable experience might have been gained out of them. But bureaucracy pretend mock amnesia. They fear that if the past is recalled, the new masters would suspect their loyalty. As a result, schemes are in a state of perpetual beginning.

Burial of reports

When confronted with major issues, governments appoint committees or commissions whose task it is to study the specific matter, find the causes and suggest action for future. The suggestions will have wider implications. It would call for either legal remedies or executive action or both. However, as a government changes, these reports are always forgotten unless the elected government fishes it out for any specific purpose. Bureaucracy forgets the reports and recommendations. The same kind of tragedy would repeat and the question why the recommendations were not implemented is seldom asked.

Parade of figures for facts

Reports produced in governments are no doubt studied documents. They contain considerable figures and details. Any expenditure earns brownie points as further release of funds is based on the amount spent. The pressure is on to spend. But there is nothing called an effective outcome audit. Tribal welfare is a case in point. Every year crores are spent in the name of tribals but every year their lot worsens. Funds are spent on tribal hostels but as no power is available, nobody stays there. Smothering raw facts with figures is an art bureaucracy is trained for.

Albatross of procedures

Delay is endemic in government. There is no accountability for causing delay. Presently with a labyrinth of rules and procedures, any wilful (and unethical) delay can be justified by invoking a rule. The remedy lies in pruning unnecessary rules and manuals that prescribe archaic procedures. Delivery of services is the first casualty of this abundance of rules. Why can’t we frame simple rules?

Propensity for more posts

Any proposal by a government that involves creation of new posts would be vigorously pursued by the bureaucracy. (Of course, finance department erects barriers which are often pushed aside). Conversely, any idea that results in downsizing staff will meet with stiff resistance. This habit has been the sole reason for the burgeoning of government servants who account for nearly 80 to 90% of the expenditure of many of the States. It is not uncommon that proposals are generated with the sole idea of creating more staff (so that there are more opportunities for promotion.)

This diagnosis is not claimed as comprehensive. But these are the more pronounced manifestations of a malady that can discredit any well intentioned government. Anything that retards delivery of services should be ruthlessly confronted and corrected. People have waited for long six decades. Their hopes still flicker.

k jayakumar is a poet and former chief secretary, Kerala

