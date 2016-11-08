Home Opinions

Darning lives in this family's DNA

We all have our favourite pieces of clothing: a sari that is a heirloom evoking strong emotional ties, a lucky kurta or shirt, a matching blouse made out of fabric that came with the sari which is difficult to replace or an outfit gifted by someone we hold dear. Having always taken very good care of the stuff in my wardrobe and for that matter my linen cupboard as well, whenever a garment even if well worn, is torn or damaged, I leave no stone unturned to have it mended. For this I turn to one of the most vital people in my circle of dependables — the darner.

Chennai, as far as I know has two well known darners Cob darner and Web darner. Both are masters of their craft and run hole in the wall operations. Cob darner, whose shop I used to patronise, literally worked out of a corner in a passage. He sat on the floor of his makeshift cabin with rich, expensive clothes strewn around him. Since he took the clothes he was going to work on, home every night, he was able to manage in that poky set up. Cob darner had an excellent hand and in my opinion would have made a very skilled surgeon. He charged by the length of the tear (the rate was calculated per inch). Smaller tears were fixed by drawing a few threads from the rest of the garment and a larger tear with a patch from a part that was usually tucked in. His work was so good that when one was collecting a repaired garment and wanted to check if the job had been done, one had to literally scour the garment to spot the area that was darned.

Whether it was the Kanchi cotton sari that had been starched and spread out on the lawn to dry and got chewed by a squirrel or the kurta that got caught in the nails holding in place the sheet of a temporary counter at a fundraiser or a silk sari that began giving way at the folds, Cob darner did such a commendable job. Although I visited him on a ‘need only’ basis — which was not infrequent, I didn’t know that he had succumbed to a massive heart attack between visits. His wife took over the business and I last heard from her a year ago when she had called to urge me to collect my clothes when Chennai was flooding. Unfortunately she too began to have health issues and was unable to put in regular hours at the shop. After searching, I discovered the cousin Web darner in a busy shopping complex. Thankfully he too did an equally good job. Darning clearly seems to be in their DNA. 


