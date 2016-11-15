It was the time when the city was fast asleep and the fuel in my scooter was running alarmingly low when I started for home after work. The slightly cool weather emboldened me to ride the vehicle to a nearby petrol pump, with thoughts that even if the fuel runs out, I can manually push it till the facility. It rode okay till the pump, and I flashed my debit card, as these are unique times with `500 notes scrapped, and asked the pump employee to fill the tank.

Mind you, I had only one `500 note and was certain the pump management won’t accept it and return change, as they were required to by the government. The employee promptly filled the tank on seeing my debit card, possibly relieved over not having to provide me with change.

The trouble started when he used the card to debit the money I owed. It did not work the first time, and refused to do so the second and third times. Disappointed, he said, “Sir, you need to pay cash, this is not working.” A bit stunned, I broke him the news about my cherished but demonetised `500 note. His attitude changed. Other staffers also joined him and told me that they had exhausted all the small change they had and I need to use another card or give `200 for the fuel.

Alas, I had only one card, and the vehicle’s tank was full. I told them my predicament. And, as may have been the case with others, I was asked to come the next day at any time to get back the `300. A bill was quickly made out and the fellow who had serviced me faithfully wrote his name, phone number and how much was to be returned on it. Thankful I could get fuel given my situation and that too at 1.45 am, I slowly rode the long way home.

I returned the next day to complete what I thought was just a formality, as I was sure the pump would be flush with cash, given the rush. But, I was wrong. I was told that the employee who had serviced me the preceding night was ‘off duty’ and I need to come back later or the next day, since he retains all the cash he had got the previous night.

I was banking on the money to get a few things done and could not take the negative response. So, I called the fellow and he told me to visit him at his home, if I needed to get the balance amount immediately. After much haggling, it was decided that another worker would pay me. The way the other worker handed over the `300 left me more astonished. He said, “Come to the next building sir, I will give you the cash. If others see me giving you `100 notes, they would start a fight.” So much for fighting black money, when even legit cash is handed over in a seedy manner.